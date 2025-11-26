Australia is being forced to face the music on climate and energy, even imitating Trump and ending at least some of the ludicrous subsidies given to green energy grifters. They’re also finding out about that asbestos issue we reported on here. The following is a wonderful 6-minute video from Sky News detailing the slow implosion of the green energy transition down under:

Enjoy!

#SkyNews #Australia #Climate #Subsidies #EVs #WindTurbines #Asbestos

Share