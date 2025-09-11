Marc Morano has a short (less than three minutes) interview on CNN that addresses the major issue of our time, which is declining birth rates. We are facing a demographic implosion across the globe and the blame can be largely be laid of the feet of environmental extremists, including its most recent iteration as the climate cult. It arguably started with Paul Erlich’s ridiculous “Population Bomb” book in 1968, Earth Day in 1970, and “The Limits to Growth” in 1972.

Erlich was a bug scientist, Earth Day was concocted by the likes of murderer Ira Einhorn, and “Limits to Growth” was the voice of the Club of Rome as the voice of the world’s elites. Yet, these things managed to scare millions of people into believing we needed to forget growing the wealth of the common man, retrench into degrowthism, and stop having children. Sadly, many still subscribe to the lies, but reality is getting its revenge as Marc explains:

Watch and learn! And, below, is the trend Marc addresses:

