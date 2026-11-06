A while back, I got an invitation to sign up for a Sierra Club mailing list, and it’s been very illuminating, to say the least. The latest epistle from these folks shows us exactly what these people are about, and it’s not the environment.

No, the cause of the Sierra Club and its elitist NGO funders is pure leftism in all its evil forms, from socialism to communism to Bolshevism at its worst. Here’s what I received, and I’ve highlighted the parts that illustrate my point:

Hello Climate Truth Tellers,



I successfully pried my phone out of my hands around 9pm Tuesday, and awoke Wednesday morning to a blue tsunami of historic proportions. Elections are like the Super Bowl for political nerds, but in recent years it has been vanishingly rare to wake up to a victory like the one Democrat and Democratic Socialist candidates are currently celebrating. What happens now? We invite you to join our post-election livestream this evening to celebrate and start planning!



Sierra Club once ran a program called Victory Corps, which offered direct staff support to endorsed candidates. One of those candidates in 2018 was Andy Kim from New Jersey, who is now the junior senator for that state. During an appearance on the Tangle podcast last night, Kim said something I find meaningful.



“I feel celebratory, I feel like this is a big moment, and I can’t help but smile and be excited. But we have to remember why we’re in this position, which is that people are struggling. If we miss that, if we don’t connect those dots then we’re just going to squander this mandate from the people.”



How will Democrats and progressives recognize the power of this moment? How much good can we do with two houses of Congress under solid Democrat control -- and with some truly progressive voices included? How can you show up to help deliver the care our nation needs? All this and more at the livestream tonight!



Today’s Posts



POST 1 (by Sierra Club) – Victory! Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Voters have made it very clear that they demand change. I can’t wait to see what’s possible now! Thank you to everyone out there who made calls, knocked doors, and cast their ballots for a brighter future! My wish list for the new Congress is a mile long: restore clean energy funding, protect the national parks, make polluters pay…and so much more!

POST 2 (by Grist) – Election Outcomes that Matter for the Climate Facebook | Instagram | Threads Wow, great to hear about the GA Public Service Commission! I know it’s wonky, but those Commissioners have an outsized role in energy policy. I want to hear more about Michigan’s campaign funding ballot initiative, that sounds like getting big money out of politics to me! Data centers sure are a galvanizing issue these days, good to see voters making their wishes known.



INSTRUCTIONS for engaging with these two posts: Please visit each post on your preferred social media platforms and leave a comment in your own words (you’ll need to be following Sierra Club to comment on Instagram. Then, if you want to, we encourage you to share the post(s) with your friends and family!



Note: if you use a different social media platform that isn’t listed, feel free to share the post directly to your social account of choice! Simply copy the link to one of the other platforms (like Facebook), then post with your own thoughts using the prompts and talking points.



Today’s Tip



Before the United States’s blockbuster election night, our neighbors down in Brazil celebrated a progressive win of their own when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a surprising runoff election. Key to Lula’s success was a beautifully scrappy distributed digital organizing strategy. Here at Climate Truth Tellers, you know we love to see that in action!



There have been many articles exploring how Lula’s digital army ramped up their actions in record time to deliver a win for their candidate. This Instagram reel is quick (and includes some spicy language, fair warning!). This article includes a deeper dive.



Some of the recommended tactics remind me of questions we’ve heard on our Truth Tellers training webinars. Attendees have asked us whether it makes sense to engage with trolls, and we’ve offered the advice to do so only in the comment threads on positive and truthful content. Lula’s army goes a little farther, and explicitly advised supporters to ignore all content from opponents. Don’t watch it, don’t read it, and whatever you do, don’t quote-tweet it! Folks love to quote-tweet a bombastic statement, but doing so gives algorithmic energy to your enemies.



Instead, save that energy for clicking, liking, watching, sharing, saving, and making substantive comments on good content!



Two more tips that I found interesting and strategic for Truth Tellers: If you see videos with good content, watch them all the way to the end -- or even watch them several times (you can turn the volume off and let them run!). This tells the algorithm the entire video is engaging. Lastly, when you comment, include a keyword or two from the video or post to show the algorithm that you’re actually paying attention and responding to the content itself, not just to other folks’s [sic] comments.



Give these tactics a try and let us know what you think!



Thanks again for joining this team. Your voice matters! If you have any questions, please email truth.tellers@sierraclub.org.



In solidarity,

Sierra Club Action Team

Notice how the Sierra Club is focused on electing Democrats, Democratic Socialists, and progressives. The environment and data centers are simply weapons for use in that war. The best indication of the true cause, though, is the three paragraphs celebrating the socialist Lula’s steal of the election in Brazil. The Sierra Club is giddy about Lula, and that tells us everything about the Club’s true agenda, which is not the environment, but leftism in all its ugly forms.

#Lula #Brazil #Environment #SierraClub #Election #Democrats #DemocraticSocialists #Leftism

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