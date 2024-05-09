The Cowboy State Daily, published in Wyoming, is an outstanding news source and it reports the following today regarding one the world’s biggest corporatists and globalist elites, Bill Gates:

Billionaire Bill Gates, who is among the richest people in the world, plans to visit Kemmerer next month for a groundbreaking ceremony for one of his largest investment projects that could reshape the landscape of nuclear energy development in America for decades to come. TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque, a former naval submarine officer and now top executive with the Bellevue, Washington, nuclear reactor company, said that Gates would visit Kemmerer on June 10 to mark the beginning of construction on the multibillion-dollar project that his company is spending roughly $2 million daily on. That clip of daily spending involves roughly $1 million from Gates with the rest from the U.S. Department of Energy, which has kicked in upward of $2 billion on the demonstration plant, Levesque said. Gates has forked out $1 billion on the project so far.

These four paragraphs capsulize what climate politics is all about and what the EU, IEA, UN, WEF and the Biden Adminstration are all about; steering government money to the private wealth of globalist elites. The climate narrative is simply the predicate.

Nuclear energy should be part of our energy portfolio, of course. But, why do we need to partner with Bill Gates and give him $2 of our money for every $1 he invests? If nuclear makes economic sense, it needs no subsidies from us. Nor does it need an anti-fossil narrative constructed on the flimsy foundation of a climate change threat.

Nuclear energy should evolve on its own strengths. All that’s needed to make it happen on a larger scale is to cut out the goverrnment over-regulation that makes it so difficult. We don’t need to be throwing borrowed money at it on the false premise that we need to reduce CO2. Nor, do we need to partner with rich nerds who made their fortunes developing crappy computer operating systems. Climate politics is a seamy affair.

#UN #Climate #BillGates #ClimateChange #Biden #NuclearEnergy

Share