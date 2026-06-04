Doug Sheridan exposes the utter failure of the energy transition and the phony narrative behind it:

We recently read a piece in Bloomberg arguing that the "energy transition narrative" was based on the false premise that "any transition worthy of the name had to begin with a rapid reduction in fossil fuel use." The assertion was made by one of the energy research community's most public and persistent supporters of a renewables-driven energy transition.



While the piece was correct that any energy transition—if it happens at all—will take a long time to achieve, it's incomplete and almost revisionist account of how we got here left readers with the impression that it was opponents of renewables who crafted the narrative that the energy transition required a massive and fast reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels. The impression is false on its face.

Here's the real story...



The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement—which kicked off the energy transition craze that remains in place today—was very clear that success would require global temperature anomalies be kept under 1.5 C if possible, and 2.0 C max. The IPCC said in its most recent assessment report that would require what amounted to a 26% reduction in global GHG's within ten years of the agreement's adoption (by 2025)... and a 41% reduction within 15 years (by 2030).



In reality, emissions are up by more than 8% since 2015. Meanwhile, GHG concentrations in the atmosphere and global temperatures—the reasons for pursuing the wildly expensive energy transition in the first place—continue rise as if mankind had never intervened at all.

And, don't just take our word for it. Climate scientists now say it's a virtual certainty that global temperatures will exceed the 1.5 C threshold that the energy transition is attempting to prevent. The goal of 2.0 C looks increasingly unlikely as well. This failure has occurred despite having spent over $10 trillion globally chasing the energy transition ghost.



Now, the same interests that originally claimed the energy transition 1.0 was all but inevitable are calling for continuation of the failed effort in the form of energy transition 2.0. But a reboot of a failed strategy around wind and solar energy won't change the fact that the strategy is a non-solution to climate-change.



The truth is we've wasted massive amounts of time, money and resources on an attempted energy transition that informed analysis always predicted would fail. Yet, the plan coming from the climate opportunists now is to double down on the failed strategy and hope the public doesn't push back.



We'll see what happens over the next 18 months as politicians, activists, and the compliant media attempt to launch a new effort to take control of the narrative around the failed energy transition. It's not clear the public is going to allow themselves to be misled a second time. But stranger things have happened.

Sheridan is exactly correct, and this is no time for our side to equivocate, as far too many RINO Republicans (e.g., Tim Pawlenty) are prone to do at every opportunity. The energy transition was a mistake of enormous proportions, and now is the time to kill it!

#EnergyTransition #GreenEnergy #Renewables #ClimateChange #DougSheridan #Subsidies #Solar #Wind

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