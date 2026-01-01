Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Instead of sharing the numbers, Hochul continues gaslighting. She insists that wind and solar are cheaper than conventional sources of energy, never acknowledging that they make the grid increasingly unreliable and require gas backup or expensive battery storage. And they’re not cheaper; at over $160/MWh, offshore wind is anything but. Solar at over $100/MWh is hardly a bargain either.

Our electricity costs are about to start increasing rapidly as we scramble to build out “renewables” to meet Climate Act targets. It’s not just Hochul; there’s a culture of concealment around Climate Act costs that’s supported by all the major players. NYSERDA conceals most of the Act’s expected costs; what it does reveal is distorted by bizarre and inaccurate assumptions and calculations. If Hochul DID supply numbers, I doubt I’d believe them.

