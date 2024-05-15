Humor, together with common sense, is the key to survival in a mad world where everything is upside down and irrationality is the order of the day. One finds both by watching Geoff Buys Cars. Geoff is always entertaining, never takes himself too seriously and routinely delivers some of the best observations on life today in our bizarro-world. I’ve linked to his videos many times and this is one that really got my attention because it gets at one of the deep truths about government and the folks who typically run it. More on that below but here it is, all six minutes of it:

Geoff repeatedly inserts the line “huge inconvenience at massive cost to taxpayers” attributing it the actions of Rishi Sunak, the UK’s billionaire Prime Minister as well the leadership of several politically correct Scottish cities. Those cities are leading the way to something that will soon come to all of the Western world; driving restrictions. The Germans are already planning it, the Scots are doing it and soon we’ll see the same thing in America.

The EV thing, which was always ultrimately about getting all cars off the road and restricting the right to travel, isn’t working out so well, so the enlightened leadership, composed of the wealthy and unaffected, have gone straight to just saying no. The tremendous inconvenience and high cost to everyone else is simply irrelevant to such folks, of course. That’s because they don’t like us that much anyway and would rather we just disappear somewhere. “Huge incovenience at massive cost to taxpayers” is easy to blame on incompetence, but never attribute to incompetence that which comes from disdain.

Disdain is a kind way to describe what we see among the climate crisis crowd and with hip environmentalists generally. It’s largely about social class, urban smugness and leisure class elitism for them. Creating inconvenience for commoners and imposing massive taxes on them are features, not bugs, as these elites see things. The proof is in their too frequent comments and Tweets suggesting another big virus to ‘reduce the surplus population’ would not only be fine, but perhaps just wonderful.

I am reminded, in this regard, of a story I got from a financial advisor to a very wealthy family with a getaway compound in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Following a major flood that destroyed some buildings and led to a death of ayoung girl in one of the small towns near the compound, he happened to be viewing the scene with one of the prominent family members. They were observing all the damage to the homes and businesses of locals and Mr. Prominent was motivated to say “Too bad the flood didn’t wipe out the whole damned place.” The cruelty of the remark wasn’t lost on Mr. Financial Advisor, who related it to me and several others, so great was his shame in being associated with such a man.

And, then, there was the time Debra Winger (producer of Gasland) and her husband decided to organize a voting drive by second-home owners in the Catskills to take over local towns so as to be able to stop fracking. It was all about preserving their rural experience while saying ‘to hell with you’ to those who represented rural life. The voting drive didn’t work. Who could be bothered, after all? Nonetheless, Andrew Cuomo, their man in Albany at the time did them the favor a year later by banning fracking altogther to pacify a NRDC gang that wants all Upstate for themselves.

So, Geoff is 100% correct. The further up the ladder of government one goes, the easier it is for elites to capture it. Once that happens, the plan is always to “make everything a huge inconvenience at massive cost to taxpayers,” because those taxapayers are just in the way. They’re annoying and annoying them back and frustrating them is just a method of getting rid of them. That’s what it’s all about; chasing the commoners out. Low Emission Zones (LEZs), EVs, higher electricity prices and travel bans are simplt tools to get the job done.

