Guest Post from Canadian Energy Centre.

Twenty years ago during winter break from college in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, 19-year-old Deena Del Giusto decided to take a road trip north to Fort St. John, where one of her friends had just opened a beauty salon.

“I loved what I saw so much, I never came back,” says Del Giusto, who grew up in Abbotsford in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland near the American border, more than 1,200 kilometres away from the small city in northeast B.C.

Deena Del Giusto is one of eight residents of Fort St. John, B.C. who have filed a joint complaint to the Competition Bureau against the David Suzuki Foundation's use of misleading imagery to represent the Montney natural gas play. Photo supplied to the Canadian Energy Centre.

Three children and two careers later, Del Giusto considers Fort St. John home.

When she saw a photo circulating online by the David Suzuki Foundation purporting to show the large scale of development in the region’s Montney natural gas play, she had a “wait, what?!” moment.

“As soon as I saw that photo, I knew something didn’t look right because it looked nothing like anything I’d seen anywhere around here,” she said.

“I’ve lived here for a long time and personally visited the drilling rigs and fracking sites in this area, first as a medic and then as a safety hand.”

Del Giusto’s instincts led her to do some online research, which revealed the photo was actually taken in Wyoming more than 20 years ago.

It had been repurposed by the David Suzuki Foundation on its website, social media channels and donation appeals to portray natural gas development in the Montney play.

Del Giusto and seven other northeast B.C. residents have filed a formal application with the federal government’s Competition Bureau to investigate the foundation for using “false and misleading imagery.”

View of several large Montney drill sites, farms, and infrastructure

The eight residents, who own small businesses in the region, claim this materially misleads donors and the public, which violates the Competition Act.

It is filed under the Act’s established provisions and is not related to recent changesregarding “greenwashing” under Bill C-59.

The residents’ complaint asks the bureau to investigate and potentially impose remedies, including stopping all uses of the image, publishing corrective notices and returning proceeds.

“People who live in northeast B.C. are proud of what they do to produce the energy that Canada and the world needs in the right way because our families live here,” said Del Giusto, who now works as a real estate agent in the city of 25,000.

“If you drive 10 minutes outside the city, you are in wilderness and it is beautiful. It’s important because developing the Montney supports thousands of jobs and fuels economic activity across the country.”

Del Giusto said she understands that many people in Canada aren’t exposed to the oil and gas sector, which helped spur her decision to file the complaint.

“It’s important we don’t have misrepresentations about what’s taking place,” she said.

“Accurate public information is vital to informed debate, especially as many Canadians live far from production sites.”

Del Giusto wants environmental organizations that campaign against development held to the same standard as energy companies.

“This complaint is about truth and fairness. These issues deserve more than scare tactics and misleading imagery,” she said.

“If we had a more open and honest conversation, we could be talking about what we could do to improve rather than debating things that aren’t true.”

Editor’s Note: The David Suzuki Foundation is a radical anti-fossil fuel NGO. Here’s some background on it from Grok:

The David Suzuki Foundation is a Canadian non-profit environmental organization founded in 1990 by scientist and broadcaster David Suzuki… The David Suzuki Foundation receives funding from various sources, including other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and foundations. According to available information, it is supported by foundation grants, individual donations, and corporate contributions, with about 25% of its funding in FY 2012 coming from foundations. While specific NGOs or foundations are not always named in recent public records, historical data indicates the Foundation has received grants from U.S.-based NGOs like the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, David & Lucile Packard Foundation, Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation, Wilburforce Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Bullitt Foundation, and Pew Charitable Trusts, totaling around US$9 million from 30 grants since the 1990s. Additionally, it has received funds indirectly through Tides Canada, which passed on US$377,586 from the Moore Foundation in 2008… The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) has provided significant funding to the David Suzuki Foundation, with U.S. tax returns indicating that the RBF granted US$955,000 through multiple disbursements since the late 1990s. A specific example includes a US$20,000 grant in 2004 for two projects: one to predict the impact of global warming on fish and another to support a moratorium on offshore oil and gas exploration…

So, who really funded the false reporting by the David Suzuki Foundation? The Rockefellers and others among the handful of usual suspect NGOs involved in trying to return the planet to the dark ages where only they have light and power.

