Following up on Steve Heins’ excellent post, a new report by Americans for Public Trust spells out still more about the Rockefellers. It’s titled “The Rockefeller Network: How the Rockefeller Family Turned Their Oil Fortune into Extreme Climate Activism,” and exposes so much about the family’s climate activism and relationships with Communist China.

Here are the key findings:

The Rockefeller network is comprised of four main branches: The Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Rockefeller Family Fund, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. All are distinct legal organizations that share a connection and lineage with America’s first billionaire: Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller Sr. All entities in the network try to portray an image of investing solely in brick-and-mortar charities, but the Rockefeller groups have quietly and swiftly morphed into activist organizations focused on bankrolling a radical green agenda.

The Rockefeller Foundation (RF) is the oldest and the largest group within the network—and sits on over a $5 billion endowment. However, despite its age and prominence, RF’s history is fraught with troubling events: RF “created and funded the pseudo-science of eugenics.” RF is currently led by Rajiv Shah, whose tenure has been accompanied by allegations of financial mismanagement, criticism over his compensation, and concerns that the foundation has adopted an overly “top-down approach” to philanthropy.

RF funds numerous left-wing organizations and causes, including Southern Poverty Law Center, Center for Climate Energy Solutions, and National Academy of Sciences, as well as grants for “achieving a net zero economy” and supporting a “tax and revenue strategy” that would support “a transition to a greener economy.”

The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) is the second cog in the Rockefeller network, founded by the sons of John D. Rockefeller Jr. RBF has a $1.4 billion endowment, and “climate change” has become “a larger and increasingly central objective” of the fund. In addition to financially supporting climate activism, RBF has been accused of funding anti-Israel organizations, including several which openly celebrated Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attack. RBF is also a registered charity in China, with a representative office in Beijing, and has funneled nearly $32 million into China-based nonprofits, including over $2 million to government entities overtly administered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



The Rockefeller Family Fund (RFF), established in 1967 by fourth generation Rockefellers, is the most radical of the network. RFF maintains three policy focuses: climate, democracy, and economic justice for women. One of RFF’s largest grants in 2024 was to States Newsroom, a network of fake, online newspapers that post “articles” attacking oil and gas companies, while, at the same time, promoting climate groups.

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) is the final wing of the network, and serves as a left-wing dark money ATM for progressive causes. It has served as a passthrough for at least $300 million in foreign money that has been steered into U.S.-based nonprofits.

The Rockefeller network has long supported climate litigation, both directly and indirectly, by donating millions “to organizations that have supported the climate liability lawsuits through advocacy, research or litigation.” In 2017, RFF created the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) “to lead efforts to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for the climate damage they caused.” Between 2020 and 2024, the Rockefeller network has given almost $50 million to organizations supporting climate lawsuits.

Rockefeller Family Fund (RFF) created the legal concept of a “Climate Superfund Law,” and built campaigns to enact such laws on the state level.

The Rockefeller network has long funded direct and indirect attacks on the oil and gas industry, creating the “#ExxonKnew campaign” that “fueled a wave of climate litigation against the oil giant.”

Check out the full report and learn much more! Also, see our stories on the family starting here, and then find the others under “Making A Wilderness” using the Substack search button at the top right.

#Rockefellers #Climate #RockefellerNetwork #RBF #RFF #RPA #RF #China #CommunistChina

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