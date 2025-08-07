Fly me to the moon Let me play among the stars Let me see what spring is like On a-Jupiter and Mars

Well, we’re going to do it again and we’re going restart the imagination of the American public the way President John F. Kennedy did with his early 1960s promise to put a “man on the moon.” But, this time we’re talking a settlement powered by nuclear energy, as solar won’t work there.

Here’s the France 24 story, translated from French:

US Transportation Secretary and acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy has made installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon a top priority, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The former Fox News host issued a directive to NASA staff on Thursday, describing the mission as a "second space race" – one he clearly hopes will end, like the first one in 1969, with the United States ahead of its rivals.

Duffy set a firm deadline: 2029. That’s when he wants the first nuclear reactor launched to the Moon, according to The New York Times. The goal is to get there before China and Russia, which have announced joint plans to build their own nuclear generator on the Moon in the early 2030s.

Last May, Beijing and Moscow signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on building a reactor to be the primary power source for an “international” lunar base, a facility the two countries are planning together.

Washington now fears that if Russia or China arrives first, it could declare a “keep-out zone”, effectively limiting others from setting up operations nearby.

The race to build a lunar nuclear reactor is tied to broader ambitions to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. Washington’s Artemis programme and the joint Sino-Russian project both foresee permanent bases, which would require more power than the short Apollo-era missions of the 1970s.

"We need a lot of energy for future missions to the Moon," said Simon Middleburgh of the Nuclear Futures Institute at Bangor University in Wales. "To establish permanent Moon bases, we would need to be generating our own water and oxygen."

But the question of what kind of energy can be used to meet lunar energy needs is still being debated.

"Normally what people might expect is to use solar power," said Ian Whittaker, an astrophysicist at Nottingham Trent University. "But there’s a specific challenge on the Moon: the lunar night."

That night lasts the equivalent of 14 Earth days, meaning an enormous number of batteries would be required to store enough solar energy to last through it. Such a setup would be costly and extremely difficult to deliver.

Nuclear power, by contrast, offers an advantage in energy density. "It’s very dense, which means that a reactor the size of a small car could theoretically power a lunar base for around six years without refuelling," Middleburgh said.

This has long made nuclear power one of the more practical options.

"There was a lot of experimenting during the golden age of space exploration in the 1950s, '60s and ’70s, and even back then, nuclear powerwas already being considered," said Carlo Carrelli, a nuclear energy expert at Italy’s national agency for new technologies and sustainable development.

"It might sound new to the general public, but it’s really not."