Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Stanley Vick's avatar
Stanley Vick
11h

But hey, the RFS got a lot of votes for corn belt senators! Grassley is running again. When he finishes his next term, he’ll be 99. So there’s that.

Presidential candidates who dis the RFS don’t make the cut. Don’t expect it to get repealed.

🌽

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Paul Sharp's avatar
Paul Sharp
10h

The EROI of ethanol is low, very low (it's around 1.3). It does not make a reduction in the country's dependence on foreign oil. Ethanol is not about energy, it is about money.

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