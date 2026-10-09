Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 9

On top of the pressure on refinery fuels from war, we have the ongoing, continuous pressure from climate activist government leaders shutting down refineries. It all adds up to a serious effect on the price of deisel. Deisel is what makes the world go round, so this will affect every one of us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture