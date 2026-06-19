The Real Energy Transition Is Taking Place in Trendy Massachusetts of All Places!
One month ago, the Commonwealth Beacon published this story suggesting Massachusetts, of all states, was facing the hard truth that it needs natural gas (emphasis added):
Enbridge Proposes New Gas Pipeline Expansion in New England, Placing Mass. in the Crosshairs
The move is sure to shake up the energy debate in the region, landing in the middle of Gov. Maura Healey’s reelection bid
A Canadian company is proposing an expansion of a major natural gas pipeline that provides energy up and down the Northeast, including in Massachusetts — entering the thicket of the affordability debates blanketing the region and country, and giving a jolt to the volatile politics of energy policy.
Enbridge, a Calgary-owned gas pipeline company, announced its Project Beacon proposal that would upgrade the existing Algonquin pipeline system, which carries natural gas from New Jersey into Massachusetts.
“Project Beacon would help meet growing energy demand by easing longstanding pipeline bottlenecks that have contributed to higher energy costs for consumers,” Max Bergeron, an Enbridge spokesperson, said in a statement. “By improving access to abundant domestic energy supplies, the project aims to reduce price spikes and strengthen the region’s energy system.”
Enbridge’s announcement is bound to ignite a firestorm and set off a host of thorny questions, from where the project’s financing will come from to the region’s larger reliance on fossil fuels for power generation and heating.
Project Beacon could be in service by 2030 and generate up to $2 billion per year in savings generated by increased supply — if financing and regulatory approvals are obtained, Bergeron said.
And, he said, Project Beacon could help alleviate reliance on oil, a much more polluting fuel that was burned to generate electricity during a cold spell this past winter in New England. Limited natural gas pipeline capacity in New England has long been a concern, particularly in winter months, when demand spikes.
Dan Dolan, the president of the New England Power Generators Association, said the companies he represents would be “very interested” in the expansion, but how it is paid for will be “the fundamental challenge.”
Pipeline companies like Enbridge, he said in an interview, often want 20- or 30-year contracts secured from utilities or power plants to purchase the natural gas.
“My biggest question is who is going to step in, if anyone,” Dolan said. “That is the primary hurdle that has frustrated large-scale natural gas pipeline developments in New England for years.”
Whether the project will have political support from top state Democrats remains to be seen. Gov. Maura Healey’s position on natural gas will again be put to the test as the proposal lands right in the middle of her reelection campaign.
Healey, to some surprise, supported a smaller gas expansion from Enbridge last year. And she now regularly calls out gas as an acceptable and even necessary form of energy as a means of growing supply and subsequently cutting costs under her “all of the above” approach that also includes solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and nuclear, despite past opposition to fossil fuels.
“Governor Healey has previously supported increasing gas supply into the state through the Algonquin pipeline, alongside expanding affordable, clean offshore wind, solar and hydropower,” Jillian Fennimore, a spokesperson for Healey, said in a statement. “The governor will review this proposal carefully to make sure it is a good deal for ratepayers.”
Massachusetts has some of the country’s highest energy costs, with average electricity prices surging to double the national average. Rising electric and gas bills have prompted a scramble on Beacon Hill, including a legislative effort to significantly reduce the budget of Mass Save, an energy efficiency program, and a since-scrapped plan to weaken the 2030 climate commitments.
The exact size of the proposed expansion isn’t yet clear. Enbridge has launched a process to gauge future natural gas demand from utility companies and power plants.
That process, known as an open season, began on Monday, and companies have until July 1 to express interest, according to a notice released by Enbridge obtained by CommonWealth Beacon. That document also outlines plans for Enbridge to increase natural gas storage capacity throughout the region.
At least one company, National Grid, is seemingly open to the proposal.
“New England’s energy supply has not kept pace with demand, particularly during peak winter periods, which can drive higher costs for both gas and electric customers,” Brendan Moss, a spokesperson for National Grid, said in a statement. “Expanding access to reliable, lower-cost energy supply can help improve affordability, reduce volatility, support system reliability, and strengthen economic competitiveness across the region.”
Enbridge didn’t respond to additional questions, including about where specifically on the Algonquin line the expansions are targeted. But because Algonquin is one of the largest natural gas pipelines that serves Massachusetts, any meaningful expansion to it would have a direct impact on the state.
The company had previously briefed White House officials on its plans.
Environmental advocates are likely to push back on any effort to lock in more fossil fuel infrastructure, which can be expensive in its own right and threaten to slow down the green energy transition.
Now, we learn the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, has sent out this letter (emphasis added):
Daniel Dolan, President
New England Power Generators Association, Inc. 110 Turnpike Road
Suite 212
Westborough, MA 01581
June 12, 2026
Dear President Dolan,
As you know, on May 18, 2026, Enbridge announced an “Open Season” to gauge market interest in two offerings, one of which is access to flexible natural gas transportation and storage delivery services. I write to encourage you and your members to evaluate the short-term fuel supply options and consider contracts that would meaningfully lower all customers’ bills while also reducing the region’s reliance on higher-cost and higher-polluting fuel oil during winter peak periods. If your members are not considering securing peak gas supply options, I request that you provide me with the reasoning behind the decision.
As demonstrated this past winter, wholesale electricity price spikes on the coldest days can add millions of dollars to customers’ bills and increase emissions. When temperatures drop and demand for natural gas to heat buildings goes up, there is less gas to go around. Dual fuel power plants that normally run on gas may switch to expensive and dirty backup fuel oil. When these plants run on fuel oil, the price of electricity increases for everyone. Reducing our reliance on fuel oil on cold winter days could lower costs and emissions and increase reliability of the energy system. One option for doing so is for gas-fired power plants to enter into contracts that would ensure that they have natural gas available to them on the coldest days of the year when supply and pricing constraints would otherwise result in generators switching to oil.
As power generators, the choices you make have a direct impact on electricity prices and our energy mix. In our competitive wholesale market, generators influence costs, reliability, fuel choices, and environmental outcomes. If this Open Season provides contracting options that would improve regional reliability, lower costs, and reduce reliance on dirty and expensive fuel oil, it is imperative that you consider them.
As the Open Season closes on July 2, 2026, I would appreciate an update on your members’ consideration of the Open Season offerings by June 22.
Sincerely,
Rebecca Tepper
Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs
That last line, of course, is a veiled threat to get with the natural gas program or else. Talk about an energy transition! Here is some of what Maura Healey and company have previously said:
In remarks cited by Massachusetts media and political opponents, Healey boasted shortly before the 2022 election: “Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state.”
Rebecca Tepper, Healey’s Energy Secretary, summarized the administration’s view on new gas pipelines in 2025: energy prices are high “maybe seven days” per year and, “You don’t build a pipeline for seven days.”
Now, these two are telling utilities to support natural gas pipelines. If you needed proof, energy reality is, today, prevailing over green virtue signaling in big ways. And it’s not just happening in the Bay State. New York and New Jersey went along with the NESE pipeline project. Nations around the world are extending their deadlines to meet net zero commitments. Several Towns in the UK have rescinded their climate emergency declarations. Everyone is waking up, and the new woke amounts to simple climate and energy realism. This is the real energy transition.
Hat Tip: J. Willis
#Massachusetts #BayState #NaturalGas #Energy #Pipeline #NewJersey #Enbridge #Oil #EnergyTransition
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Healey stopped the $3B pipeline across northern Mass that has since cost consumers many times that amount: $10B during the Ukraine incident alone. If the pipeline was built and never used, it would have cost consumers .25 c/kWh if amortized over all New England customers for 20 years.
Two winters ago the ISO-NE energy price went up from $1.6 B the year before to $4.0B. Last winter was even worse. So you may not build a pipeline for 7 days/year, but it appears New England has a problem...and one that is increasing.
Recent CT bids for a 10% slice of full requirements service for Jan 2027 were as high as 43 c/kWh indicative of the increasing problem. See CT PURA docket 26-01-01 submittal labeled "Redacted". These bids were submitted Dec 2026 before the Iran incident. The bids submitted in April were likely even higher. (they become public 4 months after).
The fundamental problem is that the electricity folks price generation at average prices over 6 months or a year. January prices are 2-4 times the off peak months resulting in a massive billion dollar subsidy of heat pump customers by non heat pump customers. In contrast my natural gas price varies monthly and the January price per MMBTU is typically twice the off peak months.
This subsidy results in conversions to heat pumps that shouldn't occur which double everyones electric price. It only takes a 4.5% increase in load due to heat pumps to increase the energy price 53%. (12 times amplification).
The $450M Heat Pump Accelerator program plans to add 580,000 hear pumps which is about the 4.5% increase (4000 MW) in load is the ISO study. Maine has added 130,000 heat pumps and plans to add 130,000 more. Mass is providing a $10-16K subsidy for heat pump conversion. This Federally funded program should be stopped except for conversion of electric resistance heat and hot water...and should allow conversion to gas as it is cheaper.
Heating load is extremely costly as it is a low load factor (ISO uses 13.7%) that varies 2 times warm to cold winter. You must build expensive generation that is seldom used. ( the "7 days" in the article applies not only to the pipeline but to the entire generation system which is much more costly than the pipeline). Storage in existing gas caverns and oil tanks is much less costly than building a massive generation system to satisfy this peaked, variable load. For more including marked up copies of the ISO slides on past costs and future studies see my testimony on the above docket
The bottom line is that heat pump conversions will double electricity prices for all. The pipeline can reduce this increase. Pricing should reflect monthly costs otherwise very expensive conversions will occur which will double the electricity price for the 47% of the voters in MA that heat responsibly with natural gas.