Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Healey stopped the $3B pipeline across northern Mass that has since cost consumers many times that amount: $10B during the Ukraine incident alone. If the pipeline was built and never used, it would have cost consumers .25 c/kWh if amortized over all New England customers for 20 years.

Two winters ago the ISO-NE energy price went up from $1.6 B the year before to $4.0B. Last winter was even worse. So you may not build a pipeline for 7 days/year, but it appears New England has a problem...and one that is increasing.

Recent CT bids for a 10% slice of full requirements service for Jan 2027 were as high as 43 c/kWh indicative of the increasing problem. See CT PURA docket 26-01-01 submittal labeled "Redacted". These bids were submitted Dec 2026 before the Iran incident. The bids submitted in April were likely even higher. (they become public 4 months after).

The fundamental problem is that the electricity folks price generation at average prices over 6 months or a year. January prices are 2-4 times the off peak months resulting in a massive billion dollar subsidy of heat pump customers by non heat pump customers. In contrast my natural gas price varies monthly and the January price per MMBTU is typically twice the off peak months.

This subsidy results in conversions to heat pumps that shouldn't occur which double everyones electric price. It only takes a 4.5% increase in load due to heat pumps to increase the energy price 53%. (12 times amplification).

The $450M Heat Pump Accelerator program plans to add 580,000 hear pumps which is about the 4.5% increase (4000 MW) in load is the ISO study. Maine has added 130,000 heat pumps and plans to add 130,000 more. Mass is providing a $10-16K subsidy for heat pump conversion. This Federally funded program should be stopped except for conversion of electric resistance heat and hot water...and should allow conversion to gas as it is cheaper.

Heating load is extremely costly as it is a low load factor (ISO uses 13.7%) that varies 2 times warm to cold winter. You must build expensive generation that is seldom used. ( the "7 days" in the article applies not only to the pipeline but to the entire generation system which is much more costly than the pipeline). Storage in existing gas caverns and oil tanks is much less costly than building a massive generation system to satisfy this peaked, variable load. For more including marked up copies of the ISO slides on past costs and future studies see my testimony on the above docket

The bottom line is that heat pump conversions will double electricity prices for all. The pipeline can reduce this increase. Pricing should reflect monthly costs otherwise very expensive conversions will occur which will double the electricity price for the 47% of the voters in MA that heat responsibly with natural gas.

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