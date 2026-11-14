Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

“Will be” in the title needs to be “is”.

Voters are in for a rude education for the lack of wisdom in their votes.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a rough ride.

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