Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
9m

Energy "REALITY":

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Planes, ships, trucks, and cars do not run on raw crude oil, they run on transportation fuels manufactured FROM crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries.

The world is not dependent on raw natural fossil fuels but has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

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