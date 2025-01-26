Michael Shellenberger was once a climate warrior, but went from being a true believer to someone able to see the bigger picture not only on the climate but also on a whole host of other issues. His recent video is, essentially, a psychological self-examination. It’s less than 13 minutes in length but packed with wisdom, I highly recommend it, especially the last three minutes or so where he discusses climate change as a religious substitute for the apocalyptic visions of the Cold War:

Shellenberger is a nuclear energy advocate, staunch free-speech supporter, and one of the individuals who examined the Twitter Files to expose how the Biden Administration imposed censorship on social media. He also ran for California Governor as a Democrat at one point and has defended the whales against corporatist off-shore wind boondoggles.

#ClimateChange #TrueBelievers #MichaelShellenberger #ColdWar #Religion

Share