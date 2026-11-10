Guest Post by Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

A solar bankruptcy list has been compiled by Data Register, “Solar Company Bankruptcy Register: US Home Solar Bankruptcies and Closures Since 2022.”

Their summary of the current state of the industry speaks for itself (reproduced verbatim below). I then offer a final comment, followed by Appendice A on (long-term) contract transfers from busted companies and Appendix B on previous posts on the rooftop solar bust.

DATA REGISTER

Since 2022, more than 90 solar companies that sold, financed, serviced, or supplied U.S. homes have gone bankrupt, entered a court-supervised wind-down, or liquidated.

The yearly count is 29 in 2022; 29 in 2024; 24 in 2025, and 11 in 2026 (to date).

Seventy-seven (85 percent) went through a bankruptcy court or similar proceeding, 51 (56 percent) are Chapter 7 liquidations once conversions are counted, 79 (87 percent) are installers.

Forty states have at least one failed company. Charts by year, month, state, type and chapter, the lenders left servicing the contracts, and an embeddable table: solar company bankruptcy statistics.

The breakdown is 79 installers, 5 manufactures, 4 leases/PPA installer, 2 lenders, and 1 servicer.

Still paying a solar loan after your installer failed? The loan usually survives the installer. See who may be able to help with it.See who can help

If your solar company went out of business, your contract did not. A loan is owed to the lender on your monthly statement, not the installer; a lease or PPA passes to whoever bought the contracts; equipment warranties from the panel and inverter makers usually survive even when the installer’s workmanship warranty does not.

First steps: find the company’s row below for its court case, claims deadline and current servicer, keep paying while you sort it out, and save every document. Full guide: your solar company went bankrupt, now what; lookup: who services my solar loan; repairs: solar repair after an installer bankruptcy.

Still paying a loan on a system from a failed installer, or a Sunnova PPA? See who may be able to help. No cost to ask. Paid partner, disclosed. Not legal advice. We do not advise homeowners to stop making payments or breach contractual obligations.

Key Numbers

The breakout is 91 companies (2022–2026); 77 bankruptcy or other court process; 72 with a court and case number; 80 verified on a docket, regulator record or 2+ outlets.

By year of filing or closure, and by the kind of company that failed. Installers dominate the count; lenders and lease providers are fewer but each one moved thousands of homeowners to a new servicer. The states with the most listed failures are Texas (19), California (18), Florida (13), Arizona (8), North Carolina (7), Illinois (6). A company is counted in every state where it sold, so state counts add up to more than 91.