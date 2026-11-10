Guest Post by Robert Bradley at Master Resource.
A solar bankruptcy list has been compiled by Data Register, “Solar Company Bankruptcy Register: US Home Solar Bankruptcies and Closures Since 2022.”
Their summary of the current state of the industry speaks for itself (reproduced verbatim below). I then offer a final comment, followed by Appendice A on (long-term) contract transfers from busted companies and Appendix B on previous posts on the rooftop solar bust.
DATA REGISTER
Since 2022, more than 90 solar companies that sold, financed, serviced, or supplied U.S. homes have gone bankrupt, entered a court-supervised wind-down, or liquidated.
The yearly count is 29 in 2022; 29 in 2024; 24 in 2025, and 11 in 2026 (to date).
Seventy-seven (85 percent) went through a bankruptcy court or similar proceeding, 51 (56 percent) are Chapter 7 liquidations once conversions are counted, 79 (87 percent) are installers.
Forty states have at least one failed company. Charts by year, month, state, type and chapter, the lenders left servicing the contracts, and an embeddable table: solar company bankruptcy statistics.
The breakdown is 79 installers, 5 manufactures, 4 leases/PPA installer, 2 lenders, and 1 servicer.
Still paying a solar loan after your installer failed? The loan usually survives the installer. See who may be able to help with it.See who can help
If your solar company went out of business, your contract did not. A loan is owed to the lender on your monthly statement, not the installer; a lease or PPA passes to whoever bought the contracts; equipment warranties from the panel and inverter makers usually survive even when the installer’s workmanship warranty does not.
First steps: find the company’s row below for its court case, claims deadline and current servicer, keep paying while you sort it out, and save every document. Full guide: your solar company went bankrupt, now what; lookup: who services my solar loan; repairs: solar repair after an installer bankruptcy.
Still paying a loan on a system from a failed installer, or a Sunnova PPA? See who may be able to help. No cost to ask. Paid partner, disclosed. Not legal advice. We do not advise homeowners to stop making payments or breach contractual obligations.
Key Numbers
The breakout is 91 companies (2022–2026); 77 bankruptcy or other court process; 72 with a court and case number; 80 verified on a docket, regulator record or 2+ outlets.
By year of filing or closure, and by the kind of company that failed. Installers dominate the count; lenders and lease providers are fewer but each one moved thousands of homeowners to a new servicer. The states with the most listed failures are Texas (19), California (18), Florida (13), Arizona (8), North Carolina (7), Illinois (6). A company is counted in every state where it sold, so state counts add up to more than 91.
Final Comment (Bradley)
The year 2025 was the nadir for rooftop solar, with industry leader Sunnova, founded by Enron-ex and illusionist John Berger (who made out with millions of dollars, a rare winner). The lesson? AI summarized:
The Sunnova case has become a cautionary tale in the solar industry, underscoring the importance of keeping all documentation … researching a company’s financial health before signing contracts. understanding all terms, especially service and maintenance obligations … avoiding tying financing solely to the installer.
Appendix A: Company Contract Transfers (per Data Register)
Bankrupt solar companies left their customer with long-term Purchase Power Agreements (PPAs) that promised servicing and replacement. Consider it a loan to the company. So who services these loans?
When an installer fails, a solar loan usually stays with the lender. When a lender or lease provider fails, the contract is usually sold or handed to a new servicer, and the terms generally stay the same. These are the transfers we could source.
Appendix B: Rooftop Solar Posts
The rise and predictable fall of Sunnova, the industry leader:
Solar Bust: PosiGen Joins SunPower, Sunnova, Mosaic Solar, September 8, 2025
Sunnova’s Enronish Ending, July 16, 2025
Sunnova Declares Bankruptcy June 10, 2025
Sunnova EVP’s Exit: Self-adulation Within a Taxpayer Bubble, June 4, 2025
Sunnova Hype pre-Bankruptcy, May 8, 2025
Sunnova’s Net Zero for Stockholders (last ESG report of a ‘second-hander’ company), May 7, 2025
John Berger: “Lifetime Achievement Award” for Sustainable Energy Future, April 1, 2025
Sunnova Going Solyndra? (Enron-ex John Berger owes taxpayers a bundle), February 12, 2025
Sunnova’s Rooftop Solar: Selling a Bad Product Requires …., April 25, 2019
And more generally (and more recently):
Cheap Solar Does Not Need Subsidies, Right? (August 12, 2026)
U.S. Rooftop Solar Bust: Journalistic Misdirection (May 29, 2026)
Solar Industry Searches for a Message (it is not economics) (February 24, 2026)
Rooftop Solar Fraud: The Damage Continues (February 25, 2026)
Sunnova’s Continuing Mess: Buyer Beware (February 26, 2026)
Rooftop Solar: Is There a Case? (February 27, 2026)
Robert L. Bradley, Jr. is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Energy Research; a senior fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER); and a fellow of the Institute of Economic Affairs in London. He is the author of eight books on energy history and public policy.
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