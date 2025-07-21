Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

GE Vernova is supplying seven natural gas turbines to the Homer City energy/data center campus at the site of the former Indiana County coal-fired power plant (see Largest Gas-Fired Power Plant in the U.S. Coming in Western Pa.). The Homer City project will be the largest natural gas-fired power plant installation in the U.S., capable of producing 4.4-4.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity.

GE Vernova not only manufactures gas turbines, but also associated equipment involved in connecting power facilities to the grid. The company announced on Tuesday, as part of the big energy event in Pittsburgh, that it is investing $100 million in its factory in Charleroi, Washington County, PA, to expand its production of critical equipment for the electrical grid and power plants.

The GE investment will bring another 250 jobs to the Charleroi facility. GE Vernova will add approximately 700 jobs, including those in Charleroi, at its operations in Pennsylvania over the next two years as part of a $680 million investment announced since January and a $9 billion capital expansion through 2028.

As energy demand continues to surge, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) plans to add 250 new jobs over the next two years at the company’s leading grid solutions factory in Charleroi, PA. The new roles will help manufacture more high voltage switchgear products, which are critical components for stable and reliable operation of the nation’s electrical grids. GE Vernova now plans to invest up to $100 million in Pennsylvania over the next two years, adding approximately 700 new jobs across multiple factories in the state that will help modernize the grid for economic growth, strengthen domestic supply chains, and boost national security. This new Charleroi factory expansion builds on the company’s $600 million multi-year investment announced in January, originally expected to create a total of 1,500 new jobs across numerous U.S. factories. “Powering the grid is at the core of powering America’s economy,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. “These new jobs and investment reflect our ongoing commitment to not only building critical grid infrastructure with American workers, but reindustrializing Pennsylvania’s proud manufacturing legacy. They will also help strengthen our domestic supply chain, improve national security, and boost global competitiveness by closing a crucial gap. “We are investing in Charleroi and our advanced grid technology because it complements the investments we’ve made in power generation,” Strazik continued. “For the US to lead in energy, manufacturing critical domestic grid infrastructure is just as important generation.” In addition to the new investment in its Charleroi facility, GE Vernova also announced it has secured a full order to provide seven of its high efficiency 7HA.02 natural gas turbines to the Homer City Energy Campus. The facility, once the largest coal plant in Pennsylvania, will provide up to 4.4GW of electricity to power what will become a more than 3,200-acre natural gas-powered data center campus, designed to meet the growing artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) needs of the innovative technology companies shaping America’s digital future. The Homer City Energy Campus is expected to be completed in 2027. “The Homer City project shows what smart energy investments can achieve — delivering more reliable, affordable power for all, creating thousands of skilled jobs, and positioning Pennsylvania to help lead the next era of AI,” Strazik added. The approximately $100 million of new investments in Pennsylvania over the next two years are part of a larger $9 billion cumulative global capex and R&D investment plan through 2028 that was announced at the company’s Investor Update in December 2024. Currently GE Vernova’s technology helps produce more than half of the power in the United States, and the company has more than 18,000 workers across 50 states and 18 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Tuesday’s announcement that GE Vernova would invest up to $100 million into its plant in Charleroi brings a needed boost to the Washington County borough still processing the closing earlier this year of a glassmaking plant that had been a big employer for more than a century. GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is one of the world’s leading energy companies, making gas turbines for power plants like the one being built in Homer City, nuclear reactors and hydroelectric plants, and switchgears and circuit breakers that go into big energy and industrial projects. The plant, which has a Charleroi address but is instead in Speers borough, south of Pittsburgh, makes circuit breakers and Tuesday’s announcement means the company will also build more high-voltage switchgear products there. That means about 250 new jobs over the next two years. “We basically add 12 new blue-collar jobs every Monday for the next year, and that’s how we’re going to drive the rampup in a community that deserves it and really sees this as their moment to play a role in U.S. competitiveness and economic security,” GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik told the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit hours after the announcement was made. GE Vernova also has an operation in Findlay and about 800 employees overall in Pennsylvania. The plant has been in operation since 1993 and has been a key manufacturing site for high-voltage grid equipment for 30 years, including circuit breakers up to 550 kilovolts and instrument transformers that are small-truck-sized and deployed in electrical substations. The news is welcomed in Charleroi and Washington County, which in June saw the closing of the 132-year-old Anchor Hocking and former Corning plant with the layoff or transfer of about 240 employees when the glassmaker moved operations to its Lancaster, Ohio, plant. It also lost more jobs in the shutdown of the Quality Pasta Co. in the fall. “GE Vernova’s multimillion-dollar investment in their Charleroi facility will be transformational for the Mon Valley,” said Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Kotula. “Not only will it create 250 jobs, it will position our area to take advantage of new opportunities in AI, power grid improvements and advanced manufacturing. This is exactly what the Mon Valley needs to build upon its industrial heritage to move into the future.” Charleroi Mayor Gregg Doerfler said the expansion of the GE Vernova plant in Speers doesn’t directly replace the empty factories themselves at the Corning and Quality Pasta properties. But he believes GE Vernova is good news for Charleroi itself because it could attract people who might be interested in buying houses in Charleroi and shopping in the town. “If we get people moving into town, that will help our businesses and getting people buying more houses,” Doerfler said. The GE Vernova expansion was great for the region, said Jamie Colecchi, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance. “These are advanced manufacturing jobs, with family-sustaining wages, which means more people have an opportunity to locate in the mid-Mon Valley, to contribute to the economy in many different ways, and it’s a positive step forward,” Colecchi said. GE Vernova’s commitment in Speers and Findlay is a prime example of the region’s opportunities, said Matt Smith, chief growth officer of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. GE Vernova also is supplying seven new combined-cycle gas turbines for the Homer City Redevelopment project at the former Indiana County coal-fired power plant. “They are a great example of a company doing global things and they are seeing the value proposition of the region, the workforce we have here, the sites we have available,” Smith said. GE Vernova’s expansion is also a blueprint for the kinds of revival for it and other economically challenged towns along the Monongahela River that are still reeling from the losses in the steel industry, said John Boyd, principal of national site selection firm The Boyd Co. Inc. “That’s how you have to view all of this and repurposing (former industrial areas) is a fundamental element of successful economic development,” said Boyd, whose firm has worked extensively in the Pittsburgh region. “It’s the marriage of real estate and workforce and (economic) incentives.” Doerfler said Charleroi is hoping new companies could put operations into the shuttered factories, reviving the borough’s fortunes. He said there are hopes that the GE Vernova expansion could build interest in the Anchor Hocking and Quality Pasta complexes. The GE Vernova plant makes about 500 circuit breakers a year destined to data center projects like the ones that were being announced throughout Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pennsylvania. GE Vernova plans to double production to about 1,000 circuit breakers a year by 2027 when the expansion is done. “They’re built to safely manage and direct electricity as it moves long distances across the grid, ensuring power reaches homes and businesses reliably,” said GE Vernova spokeswoman Dalia Rashid. “These components help protect the power grid. They act like safety systems, making sure electricity flows where it’s needed, and shutting off the flow if there’s a fault, surge or extreme weather event. That keeps homes and businesses powered reliably.”

Editor’s Note: This is fantastic news because it addresses one of key challenges facing the development of natural gas and nuclear power facilities (and perhaps coal as well) as energy demand continues to swell as a consequence of AI and a burgeoning economy.

