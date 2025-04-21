Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

This is shameful. A Pennsylvania government agency, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), has aligned itself with an extreme leftwing organization to attack the PJM Interconnection electric grid in a bid to paper over the failed policies of PA Governor Josh Shapiro.

In particular, so-called “Acting” Secretary of the DEP, Jessica Shirley, has proven she is no longer fit to lead the agency. The PA Senate should refuse to confirm her and bounce her out immediately. Shirley aligned herself with the radical left-wing organization called Evergreen Action to promote a sham/fake “report” by a well-known Democrat organization called Synapse Energy Economics (that works exclusively for left-wing groups) attacking PJM with false claims that it has a “broken” electric generation project approval process.

Jessica Shirley

Are you picking up yet on our profound anger at this type of politicization of an agency (DEP) that is supposed to be nonpartisan? Shirley’s actions cross the line and must be addressed. [Note: We are not speaking against the rank and file at DEP who work hard. We’re only speaking of its politicized leadership at the top.]

This isn’t Evergreen Action’s first use of Synapse Energy Economics for a ginned-up, fake report. In 2023, the duo released a bogus report touting the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) carbon tax, aimed at eliminating gas-fired power plants, as a way to lower electricity costs for ratepayers (see Big Green Sham “Report” Says PA RGGI Carbon Tax Cuts Electric Bills). Two years later, we’re STILL laughing about that one.

This latest bullcrapus report claims PJM’s system of approving new power generation is broken. It says that on average, new project approvals take over five years—longer than any other region in the country. The real ire of the lefties is that PJM recently prioritized adding reliable, cheap, clean gas-fired power over unreliable renewables like solar and wind (see Green Energy Grifters Upset with PJM Plan to Favor Gas Power). This report is aimed at forcing PJM to roll back its new priority system so the green grifters can once again begin sucking on the government teat.

Jessica Shirley, whether she knows it or not, is a useful idiot for these green grifters, lending her name to their efforts. In comments on the new report, Shirley promotes Shapiro’s so-called “Lightning Plan” that includes either an RGGI or his own version of a carbon tax (see Gov. Shapiro Again Pushes Big Carbon Tax as Part of Energy Plan). Sickening.

Evergreen issued this press release to announce their new fake study:

Reforming PJM’s broken project approval process would cut household energy costs, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and supercharge local economies, according to a new independent report from Synapse Energy Economics. Today, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Acting Sec. Jessica Shirley, Rep. Mandy Steele, and Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance joined Evergreen to spotlight the findings of “Tackling the PJM Electricity Cost Crisis,” which outlines the economic benefits for the Mid-Atlantic region if PJM fixes systemic issues with its interconnection queue. The report compares PJM’s current status quo with a reformed scenario in which PJM makes meaningful changes to its project approval process to bring reliable, affordable energy online faster. In every state modeled, Synapse found clear, significant gains for households, workers, and local economies. The modeling projects that reforms to clear PJM’s interconnection queue will drive significant cost-savings and economic growth across the Mid-Atlantic region. In Pennsylvania, that would result in: $500 in annual average household energy savings.

37,500 additional jobs each year across the Commonwealth.

20% lower electric bills for businesses and industrial customers. With electricity demand growing rapidly, PJM’s broken interconnection process is stalling the development of new energy projects. On average, new project approvals take over five years—longer than any other region in the country. This backlog is pushing electricity prices higher, deepening reliance on unreliable and costly fossil fuels, and preventing the grid from adapting to meet future demand. The recent settlement with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, alongside pressure from neighboring governors, makes clear that PJM has the authority to act. Without reform, consumer costs are projected to increase by 60 percent. The report analyzes PJM’s existing policies and its failure to bring adequate energy online. It also offers strategic policy recommendations to unclog the queue and get projects online faster. Key recommendations include: Reviewing requests faster : Set a mandatory 150-day study timeline and pursue study automation.

Consider all technologies : Create a level playing field for energy storage and explore alternative transmission solutions.

Utilize existing capacity : Allow developers to use interconnection rights of existing or retiring plants.

Improve transparency and governance: Make PJM votes public and ensure proper representation for consumers and environmental groups. “Pennsylvania’s energy landscape is changing quickly, and will continue to change more rapidly in the coming years. We need more electricity on the grid to be able to be ready for data centers, electric vehicles, and home electrification,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan will bring lower energy costs and clean energy for Pennsylvania, and the Shapiro administration is ready to work with PJM towards a stronger, more affordable energy future.” “Electric bills are 20% higher than they should be. I see people in my office every day that are struggling with rising costs,” said Rep. Mandy Steele. “We’ve got to help these families. It’s time for PJM to speed up their timeline. We need new energy projects built now.” “Demand on our grid is growing, and prices are rising. We need a rational, predictable plan of action that accelerates changes in how PJM is managing power in our region and speeds up the waiting line of energy projects that could help us to lessen the sting,” said Jeaneen Zappa, Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance executive director. “Renters, homeowners, and businesses all want affordable, reliable electricity, and these recommendations can help us to get it.” “The PJM region is at a tipping point: household electricity costs are skyrocketing, and affordable, clean energy is stuck in limbo. But PJM’s broken approval process is a massive barrier to progress. Low-cost wind and solar projects are ready and waiting—what’s missing is action,” said Julia Kortrey, Evergreen Collaborative deputy state policy director. “PJM must stop slow-walking reforms. It’s time for PJM to cut red tape, lower electricity prices, and bring clean energy online to meet growing demand.” “If PJM doesn’t fix its broken interconnection queue, electricity bills across the region could climb nearly 60 percent by 2040. Our analysis found that reforms to speed up the process to bring new energy projects online could produce real and significant cost reductions for households and businesses alike,” said Pat Knight, Synapse Energy Economics senior principal. “PJM will need near-term action if it is to meet fast-growing demand, especially from data centers, without burdening customers with hefty bill increases.” Read the full report here and Pennsylvania-specific findings here.

Editor's Note: Jim’s observations are, yet again, totally on the money. Evergreen Action is the epitome of the NGO Industrial Complex.

Here’s what one can learn easily from Grok:

Who is behind Evergreen Action? Evergreen Action was founded in 2020 by former staffers and supporters of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s 2020 presidential campaign, which focused heavily on climate policy… The organization emerged from Inslee’s “Climate Mission” plan, a 218-page policy document made open-source after his campaign ended. Evergreen Action operates as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, while its sister group, Evergreen Collaborative, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Both were initially projects of the Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund, respectively, managed by Arabella Advisors, a D.C.-based consulting firm.

As of November 2024, Evergreen Action is no longer under the Sixteen Thirty Fund but that merely means it’s now big enough to go out on its own. It received $300,000 from the $300,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund in 2023 according to the latter’s 990 return, which took in just under $177 million in 2023 and is also registered as a 501(c)(4). A 501(c)(3) is not just non-profit as Grok would have it, but is a tax-exempt charity to which one can donate and deduct as such on a tax return. Grok also poorly describes a 501(c)(4) is, too, a non-profit but deductions to it are not deductible as it is largely political. Operating these organizations side-by-side, of course, creates huge gaping loopholes as money is shifted between the entities.

This is exactly how the Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund operate, as Grok further relates:

The Sixteen Thirty Fund received a $26.7 million donation from the New Venture Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit managed by Arabella Advisors… The New Venture Fund is a sister organization to the Sixteen Thirty Fund within the Arabella Advisors network, often acting as a pass-through for grants to progressive causes. The Wyss Foundation, founded by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, donated approximately $56.5 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund combined between 2007 and 2020, as noted in web results. While the exact split is unclear, it’s likely some funds went to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, potentially reported in the Wyss Foundation’s Form 990-PF Schedule I. Open Society Foundations (EIN 13-7029285): Billionaire George Soros has disclosed multi-million-dollar donations to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, as per Wikipedia and Politico. While Open Society is a network of foundations, specific grants would be listed in the Form 990-PF of entities like the Open Society Institute. Pierre Omidyar’s Philanthropies: Pierre Omidyar disclosed a $45 million donation to the Sixteen Thirty Fund in 2020, likely through his foundation, the Omidyar Network Fund (EIN 20-1173866). This grant would appear in the Omidyar Network Fund’s 2020 Form 990-PF Schedule I… The Sixteen Thirty Fund raised $390 million in 2020, with half from just four donors, including mystery donations as large as $50 million, and $191 million in 2022, with major contributions from six donors (e.g., $34.8 million, $19 million). Some of these could be from NGOs, but many are likely from individual donors or foundations rather than 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) NGOs. The Sixteen Thirty Fund’s fiscal sponsorship model means it receives funds on behalf of incubated projects (e.g., Evergreen Action until 2024)… Confirmed Donors to New Venture Fund: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: Amount: Nearly $70 million in 2020, the largest one-year commitment since 2014 and the second-largest ever from the Gates Foundation to NVF.

Details: The Gates Foundation has committed $174,360,216 to Arabella-managed nonprofits (primarily NVF) from 2018–2023, as per its online grant database… Wyss Foundation (via Hansjörg Wyss): Amount: Approximately $56.5 million to NVF and Sixteen Thirty Fund combined between 2007 and 2020, with a significant portion likely directed to NVF.

Details: Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss is a major donor to NVF, often funneling funds through the Wyss Foundation or Berger Action Fund (his 501(c)(4))… MacArthur Foundation: Amount: Contributes to a $9.725 million pooled grant fund at NVF, alongside The Rockefeller Foundation and Omidyar Network, to support the Catalytic Capital Consortium (C3).

Details: The C3 initiative focuses on increasing the use of catalytic capital globally to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals…. The Rockefeller Foundation: Amount: Part of the $9.725 million pooled fund for the Catalytic Capital Consortium at NVF, alongside MacArthur and Omidyar.

Details: The Rockefeller Foundation supports NVF’s work in impact investing and sustainable development… Omidyar Network: Amount: Contributes to the $9.725 million C3 pooled fund at NVF and other grants.

Details: Founded by Pierre Omidyar, the Omidyar Network supports NVF’s initiatives in impact investing, civic engagement, and global development. Omidyar also donated $45 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund in 2020, suggesting parallel funding to NVF… Ford Foundation: Amount: Multiple grants ranging from five to seven figures annually, with total funding to Arabella nonprofits (including NVF) exceeding cutoff thresholds.

Details: The Ford Foundation is a major donor to NVF, supporting projects in civic engagement, education, and social justice… Open Society Foundations (via Open Society Policy Center): Amount: Significant contributions to Arabella nonprofits, including NVF, though exact amounts to NVF are not specified in the data.

Details: George Soros’s Open Society network funds NVF for progressive advocacy, such as democracy and human rights initiatives… Chan Zuckerberg Advocacy: Amount: Notable contributions to Arabella nonprofits, including NVF, though specific NVF amounts are not detailed.

Details: Mark Zuckerberg’s advocacy arm supports NVF’s work in education and social equity… David and Lucile Packard Foundation: Amount: Funded research at NVF, including a study on leadership development in early childhood education.

Details: The Packard Foundation supports NVF’s conservation and education projects… Tides Foundation: Amount: Known to fund Arabella nonprofits, including NVF, though specific grant amounts are not detailed in the data.

Details: The Tides Foundation, a 501(c)(3), supports NVF’s progressive and environmental projects, often acting as a pass-through for other donors...

So, PJM is being attacked with gobs of money from uber-wealthy foreign special interests, the Democrats’ bundler, Big Tech titans, the Rockefellers, John Kerry’s wife, other rich fractivists and super-atheist George Soros, who started his life pointing out Jews to the Nazis in his homeland. Got it. What a rotten network! We need tom obliterate the NGO Industrial Complex by taxing the bastards!

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

#DEP #Pennsylvania #JessicaShirley #JoshShapiro #PJM #Arabella #NGOs #NGOindustrialComplex

Share