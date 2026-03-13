A reader recently shared this Newsmax story with me. It’s all about the phony numbers used to measure the efficiency of electric vehicles, which was heretofore done in a calculation of Miles Per Gallon equivalency (MPGe).

Here is an excerpt from the revealing story:

If you believed your electric vehicle delivered the equivalent of 120 or 140 miles per gallon, you weren’t naïve. You were reading numbers the federal government designed to look extraordinary… For more than a decade, EVs were credited under CAFE with fuel-economy values dramatically higher than their real gasoline-equivalent energy content justified. In practical terms, the multiplier embedded in the rule allowed automakers to count electric vehicles as roughly seven times more valuable for compliance purposes than if calculated strictly by energy equivalency alone. That accounting advantage made EV production disproportionately powerful in meeting federal fleet averages. The result was not just an inflated number on the window sticker. It created a distorted marketplace. To understand how this happened, you have to understand MPGe — miles per gallon gasoline equivalent. The Environmental Protection Agency created MPGe to compare alternative-fuel vehicles to traditional internal combustion engines. The agency defines one gallon of gasoline as equal to 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity. That conversion allows regulators to translate electrical energy into a gasoline equivalent. On paper, that sounds reasonable. In practice, it creates a simplified comparison that ignores critical realities. Electricity is not delivered to a battery with perfect efficiency. Energy is lost at the power plant. Energy is lost in transmission. Energy is lost during charging. Batteries generate heat. Charging systems consume additional power. None of those losses are meaningfully reflected in the MPGe calculation. The formula assumes a direct, efficient energy transfer that does not exist in the real world… For years, MPGe has been treated as a badge of superiority. In reality, it is a technical conversion tool that most consumers understandably misinterpret. The rescinding of the fuel content MPGe factor is an acknowledgment that the federal government’s application of that tool overreached the facts. The broader lesson is simple. When policymakers manipulate formulas to steer outcomes, trust erodes. Consumers deserve clarity, not fake math designed to engineer adoption. They deserve range and MPG ratings that reflect real energy use, not inflated equivalencies that look impressive for the media.

Well, yes, of course, but we’re talking government here, and politicians always lie to push policies that benefit their grifter friends. That has always been and will always be the case: it’s the nature of the beast, and writers naturally sympathetic to government will always accept and promote the lies if they come from the left and/or the grifters.

Let me offer another example, which is almost too obvious to mention, but which still appears in the media every time a new supposedly green energy project is announced. Here is a good example:

The reality is that offshore wind typically has a capacity factor of somewhere in the 35-50% range, which means it doesn’t come close to coal, natural gas, or nuclear. Did the writer account for that? Well, maybe in this statement:

From this large wind farm project, about 900,0000 homes can receive clean power. Nevertheless, Dominion Energy can safely say that at least 660,000 homes will receive power from this project.

This implies a 73% capacity factor, which is absurd and probably twice what will actually be achieved. But, of course, the statement is carefully constructed to allow not just wiggle room, but waddle room. Moreover, nothing is said of how much or how often the energy will be delivered and the truth is that much of it will come when it isn’t needed at all and only destroy the efficiency of reliable baseload energy from coal, natural gas, and nuclear. And, when most needed it may not be there at all due to wind droughts.

So, the whole 660,000 homes argument is trash-talk and nothing more. That’s what we’re getting with every subsidized green energy scam, whether it’s an EV, an offshore wind project, or a solar field. This is why electric bills always skyrocket when such schemes are mandated by government, and financed with our money to make grifters rich.

