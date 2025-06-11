Today In Energy delivered some truth about the energy transition yesterday with this post, although there’s also some misleading information. You might think from this table, in fact, that a transition was happening faster than a speeding bullet:
But notice the left side of the chart where Btu values are listed: they’re minimal. Now, look at this chart:
Natural gas, crude oil, Natural gas plant liquids, coal and nuclear account for something on the order of 35 times solar and wind combined, although the latter are always hyped. Here’s more from the story (emphasis added):
In 2024, the United States produced a record amount of energy, according to data in our Monthly Energy Review. U.S. total energy production was more than 103 quadrillion British thermal units in 2024, a 1% increase from the previous record set in 2023. Several energy sources—natural gas, crude oil, natural gas plant liquids, biofuels, solar, and wind—each set domestic production records last year.
Natural gas accounted for about 38% of U.S. total energy production in 2024 and has been the largest source of U.S. domestic energy production every year since 2011, when it surpassed coal. U.S. dry natural gas production was nearly 38 trillion cubic feet, about the same as in 2023.
Domestic crude oil accounted for about 27% of U.S. total energy production in 2024, as the United States continues to be the world’s top crude oil-producing country. U.S. crude oil production was a record 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, 2% more than the previous record set in 2023. Almost all of the production growth came from the Permian region that spans parts of New Mexico and Texas.
Coal accounted for about 10% of U.S. total energy production in 2024. At 512 million short tons, last year’s coal production was the lowest annual output since 1964. Coal was the largest source of U.S. energy production from 1984 through 2010.
Natural gas plant liquids (NGPL), which includes fuels such as ethane and propane that are associated with natural gas processing, accounted for about 9% of U.S. total energy production in 2024. NGPL production was a record 4 trillion cubic feet in 2024, up 7% from 2023. Domestic NGPL production have increased every year since 2005 as U.S. natural gas production and processing capacity have increased.
Notice the article text doesn’t provide the total amount of solar and wind energy produced (a good part of which is useless or has to be curtailed) but we can see from the first chart it's only about 2.5 quadrillion Btus. That’s why renewables have to be charted separately so we can see them. Otherwise, we get this:
And, “renewable energy” on this graph includes biomass, geothermal and hydro. That’s the only way to make solar and wind impacts even noticeable. Such is the energy transition that is the subject of intense bragging everywhere on utillity sites, regulatory sites, and even Today In Energy, which is relatively unbiased.
#Electricity #Energy #Renewables #TodayInEnergy #EnergyTransition
