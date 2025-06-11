Today In Energy delivered some truth about the energy transition yesterday with this post, although there’s also some misleading information. You might think from this table, in fact, that a transition was happening faster than a speeding bullet:

But notice the left side of the chart where Btu values are listed: they’re minimal. Now, look at this chart:

Natural gas, crude oil, Natural gas plant liquids, coal and nuclear account for something on the order of 35 times solar and wind combined, although the latter are always hyped. Here’s more from the story (emphasis added):

Notice the article text doesn’t provide the total amount of solar and wind energy produced (a good part of which is useless or has to be curtailed) but we can see from the first chart it's only about 2.5 quadrillion Btus. That’s why renewables have to be charted separately so we can see them. Otherwise, we get this:

And, “renewable energy” on this graph includes biomass, geothermal and hydro. That’s the only way to make solar and wind impacts even noticeable. Such is the energy transition that is the subject of intense bragging everywhere on utillity sites, regulatory sites, and even Today In Energy, which is relatively unbiased.

#Electricity #Energy #Renewables #TodayInEnergy #EnergyTransition

Share