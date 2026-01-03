Neil Oliver, in this 4-minute video clip, completely exposes the elitist tyranny under which we have all been living and says we’re winning in our battle against the powerful, but there is still a price to be paid for our freedom and always will be:

Click HERE to play.

Ronald Reagan, too, reminded us that freedom has to be defended in every generation. It’s a matter of eternal vigilance!

#Freedom #NeilOliver #Elitists #ThePowerful

Share