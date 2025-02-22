This 18-minute video perfectly capsulizes everything wrong with Net-Zero as a policy for the West and, especially, Australia, Canada, and Europe, all of which are on a path to economic destruction and impoverishment of their citizens on a scale not yet seen. The U.S. was on this same under Joe Biden controllers but has returned to sanity over the last month.

I strongly recommend watching Paul Marshall explain who the patsies are in the Net-Zero game being played by the world's elites. He leaves out their motivation (a melding of leftist utopianism, globalist power-seeking, and massive corporatism), but that serves to make his thoroughly practical observations less vulnerable to charges of ad hominem attacks, and, therefore, harder to refute. Indeed, I don’t think one can improve on Marshall's presentation.

#PaulMarshall #UK #Net-Zero #Renewables #Britain #Germany #Industry #Economy #China #India #Australioa #Canada #Solar #Wind #Oil #NaturalGas #Nuclear

