The International Energy Agency (IEA) just put out a pitiful report that simultaneously demonstrates its incompetence, lack of leadership, deadly political correctness, and lack of any reason to exist. I’m talking about a report titled “Sheltering From Oil Shocks,” which can only be described as a pathetic example of capitulation. It offers nothing of value, only telling everyone the problem is demand (us), not supply.

Let me illustrate with an infographic from the report that pretty much sums it up:

It’s a purely negative set of recommendations about retrenching and living our lives as elites wish us to do. It’s a recipe for the 15-minute city and the green utopia where we cluster together, give up our cars, stop flying, electrify everything, and take a trip backwards to 1974 or so when we were wholly dependent on others for our energy.

It was after that, of course, that America’s and Europe’s visions diverged sharply. America did the Shale Revolution and, despite some recent price bumps, still largely insulated itself from oil shocks of the sort Europe is experiencing. Gas prices, in fact, are still lower than during the Biden years and, in inflation-adjusted dollars, are far below most of history. Europe, by contrast, said no to fracking and no to nuclear in the case of Germany, as it decided to become a leader in green energy instead. The results are in, Europe is still hugely dependent on others for its energy and is now squeezed between two closing walls.

So, the IEA, which is as Eurocentric as it gets except when it wants our money, is now doing 1974 all over again. Nothing has been learned, the game is the same, and the IEA is wasting our dollars on the crap we see above, all with a view toward controlling the people, rather than correcting the problem. This is clear from the following report excerpt (emphasis added):

In responding to the current crisis, governments can take the lead, both through measures they implement for the public sector and through regulations and mandates, complemented by public information and awareness campaigns. Ultimately, however, sheltering consumers from the impacts of the oil shock is not only a matter for national governments. Several of the measures can be implemented directly by other layers of government – such as state, regional or local – or just voluntarily followed by households and companies, enabling them to reduce their consumption of oil and save money. The IEA was founded more than 50 years ago with a core mission of upholding energy security in response to a global oil shock. The current crisis extends well beyond oil, and includes disruptions to natural gas flows, with knock-on effects for electricity security and prices. The Agency will continue to work closely with governments around the world as they consider and develop options for responding to the current disruption.

Yes, it’s all about control. If it were about solving the problem that has plagued Europe for more than a half-century, the report would have:

Acknowledged the failure of the Energiewende and other half-baked net-zero schemes. Explained that green energy can never deliver energy independence for anyone and has raised electricity prices to unaffordable levels due to the necessity of duplicative backup systems. Boldly stated, Europe must develop its own natural gas, welcome coal again, and fast-track nuclear energy. This will mean unleashing fracking, returning to the North Sea for oil, and reversing Germany’s nuclear ban. Admitted that all net-zero mandates must be repealed. Proclaimed it’s time to end all subsidization of energy and to rely upon free markets to deliver what’s needed. The IEA and 50+ years of failure show us government is most definitely not the answer.

#IEA #OilShock #EnergySecurity #IranWar #Failure #Control

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