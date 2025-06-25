A regular reader sent along a technical paper from Red Eléctrica, regarding the recent Spanish blackout. What is Red Eléctrica? Well, according to Grok:

Red Eléctrica de España (REE) and part of the Redeia Corporación, S.A. group, is a Spanish company responsible for operating and maintaining the national electricity transmission grid in Spain. Established in 1985, it was the world's first company dedicated exclusively to electricity transmission and system operation. The company ensures a reliable and high-quality power supply across the country, integrating renewable energy sources and supporting the ecological transition. It operates a network of approximately 45,592 kilometers and manages international electricity infrastructure, including assets in Peru, Chile, and Brazil. Additionally, Redeia has diversified into telecommunications through subsidiaries like Hispasat and Reintel, leveraging its extensive fiber optic and satellite networks.

Exchange Spain-France between 12:02 to 12:08 (0.6 Hz oscillation)

The company has assembled a detailed version of events that can be read in full here. It’s nerdy and technical in the extreme, but such is the nature of electricity. I read it a few times to make sure I understood the basics, and here is what I learned (emphasis added):

Between 9:00 h and 9:30 h, solar radiation increased significantly in the country causing a shift in the generation mix towards a predominance of solar generation… [V]oltage variations are within the normal operating conditions of the Spanish peninsular electrical system and require control centers to closely monitor and act on the tap changers of their transformers. Likewise, they must be corrected by the conventional generation coupled to the system, which is obliged to regulate voltage at its connection point.. For this purpose, the System Operator (SO) verifies in the technical constraints management process that the generators matched in the market are enough to carry out this control, incorporating those it considers necessary to perform the voltage control function at any given time. One of the main differences between conventional generation and RCW generation – Renewable, Cogeneration, and Waste – is their operation with respect to voltage control in the substations where are connected, because different regulations applied to them:

[This] generation … must … regulate, in a mandatory way, voltage dynamically and independently of the active power they are generating, thus it ensures stable voltages in the network.

RCW generation performs static control … which depends on its active power production when operating at a power factor. Therefore, the reactive absorption they typically perform depends on the active power production they have at that moment and not on the existing voltage profile in the network.

Due to this significant difference, the System Operator (SO) determines the minimum non-RCW generation required in the system for voltage control during the 24 hours of each day based on the expected demands, energy exchanges with other countries and available generation… During the incident analysis, it was determined that the oscillation was not natural to the system but rather forced. This oscillation is observed with significant amplitude at a Photovoltaic Plant located in province of Badajoz (PV Plant A). At the time of the oscillations, the plant was generating approximately 250 MW… A detailed analysis revealed that the oscillation initially began at 0.6 Hz, and quickly afterwards the 0.2 Hz oscillation started. Although PV Plant A had increased its output from 250 MW to 350 MW at 12:15 h and no active power fluctuations were observed, variations in reactive power were indeed detected… Furthermore, considering the measures required to damp the oscillations and the resulting impact of these measures on system flexibility for voltage control and voltage variation management, a decision was made to connect additional conventional generation units... Start up times were requested, a CCGT plant, in Andalusia, was selected, offering a start up time of 1 hour and 30 minutes, with technical minimum scheduled for 14:00 h. However, this measure was never implemented due to the blackout. Coinciding with this decision, it was reported by one control center that one nuclear power plant was experiencing significant oscillations and could potentially trip. As a precaution, a request was made to prepare other CCGT plants in the north for synchronization. Subsequently, other control center indicated that one CCGT plant in Andalusia would require between 2 and 2.5 hours to synchronize and requested a modification of the offer to reduce costs. The first control center later confirmed that its CCGT plant in the north would be ready to synchronize at 15:00 h. Unfortunately, the required waiting times for these measures could not be fulfilled due to the blackout… It is important to highlight the rate at which generation output can change within the system. New technologies based on power electronic inverters are capable of adjusting their output within a matter of seconds. While this capability is highly beneficial for the economic optimisation of individual generating plants, it is not necessarily ideal from a power system stability perspective in general. A clear example of this is the rapid schedule changes in photovoltaic generation driven by price fluctuations in electricity markets. From an electrical standpoint, such abrupt changes in inverter- based generation introduce significant imbalances into the system, because regulation mechanisms haven´t operated yet. These imbalances must be compensated mainly through interconnections, particularly the one with France. Severe imbalances lead to drastic shifts in power flows across the network, which in turn alter the capacitive and inductive behaviour of the grid. Consequently, system voltages can vary rapidly. This effect is further exacerbated when such generation operates under power factor control and doesn´t provide dynamic voltage control, as it limits the dynamic reactive power support that could otherwise help stabilise voltage… The incident was NOT caused by a lack of system inertia. Rather, it was triggered by a voltage issue and the cascading disconnection of renewable generation plants, as previously indicated. Higher iner- tia would have only resulted in a slightly slower frequency decline. However, due to the massive generation loss caused by voltage instability, the system would still have been unrecoverable… [It is recommended there be an] investigation into the root cause of the forced oscillation originating from the photovoltaic plant in Ba- dajoz, and implementation of corrective actions to prevent recurrence.

Get the picture? Red Electrica is the grid operator and subject to political pressures, as all grids are, so poking a finger in the eye of a green virtue signaling Spanish goverment is no way to win friends. The operator has an incentive to avoid blaming solar facilities for the blackout.

Yet, it cannot be hidden. It all started with solar variability and unpredictability and it ended with a cascading effect on everything. Solar was at fault throughout and this is what happens when electricity is politicized by big grid operators whose first desire is to avoid offending polticians who constitute the most offensive class there is.

What a disaster net zero has been!

#Spain #Portugal #RedElectrica #Politicians #Solar #Blackout

