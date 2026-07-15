Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
26m

California’s average retail gasoline price in April 2026 was $5.73 per gallon.

See this chart for the gory details about California’s Gasoline Price Breakdown and Margins https://www.energy.ca.gov/estimated-gasoline-price-breakdown-and-margins

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture