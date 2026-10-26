Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
18h

Roger, Thank you for this post. I am familiar with Oswego and worked as a consultant there back in the 1980's. A couple comments: 1. You do outstanding work and I have followed your posts/publicized reports 2. You write for folks like us that understand energy and electricity and do a terrific job at doing so. Details, facts and data. I also try to reach the public to teach reason in energy and electricity matters. After twenty years of giving talks at civic clubs, colleges, men's groups, investment groups, etc, I have come to the conclusion that folks like you and most of your readers are pretty well informed. That is why we read stuff like this. However, the general public is for the most part, clueless. My estimate, based on counting the people in the power industry, suppliers, A/E's and allowing a couple million for trained engineers, is 5% of the public understands energy and electricity generation. Why? Because the industry that generates electricity is so automated and efficient, not many people are involved. Last I checked from the EEI there is less than 700,000 total employees employed by Utilities. So, 5% of 340 million is about 17 million. Thus, all of us that know what you do have our work cut out for us to teach the other 323 million the basics of what it takes to power a country. Thanks for all you do!

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
14h

New York needs to keep anything that operates successfully online. A plant with a long history has a predictable future. In particular with the recent implementation of non rotating generation in New York, all rotating generation plants should be kept online as long as possible. But then the education of the general public on electricity generation face significant challenges. Good luck to New York as winter is fast approaching.

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