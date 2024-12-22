Bill Walton is a retired financial guy who has used some of his money to create a foundation that supports a podcast called, simply enough, The Bill Walton Show. He covers all sorts of issues, doing very friendly interviews with a wide variety of influential and interesting people. One of those people is Mark Mills, who is a well-known energy expert and whose work we have featured many times here.

The following is Bill’s most recent talk with Mark and it delves into the sheer audacity of the Inflation Reduction Act. It is, of course, no such thing and Mark appropriately calls it the Orwellian Inflation Creation Act. Here is the full interview:

One of the nice features of the BillWalton Show is that it also puts follow-up discussions and transcripts of the interviews, which may be found here. And, here’s a bit of the write-up Bill Walton provides regarding the interview:

Like Orwell’s Ministry of Truth, which turned lies into official doctrine, the architects of this legislation have manufactured their own reality. They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act” while knowing it will create profound inflation. They promise “affordable clean energy” while mandating the replacement of working systems with ones that are demonstrably more expensive. They speak of “climate justice” while building a system that will impoverish the middle class… Mills, speaking with the precision of his physics background and decades of energy expertise, reveals the dystopian preview already unfolding in Europe. In Germany, the green energy transition has led to a 300% increase in energy costs, shuttered factories, and a 70% collapse in foreign investment.

The corruption inherent in the Inflation Reduction Act would be comical if it weren’t so tragic. Mills points to organizations receiving billion-dollar grants mere weeks after their formation. One entity, showing a previous annual income of exactly $100, received $940 million in taxpayer funds. Kafka himself couldn’t have designed a more sinister bureaucracy. But perhaps most chilling is the corrupting political engineering at work. Like the chocolate ration increases in “1984,” which actually masked decreases, the IRA’s architects have carefully distributed funds across red states to create dependency and prevent future reform. It’s a masterclass in political manipulation.

It is, indeed.

