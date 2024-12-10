Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist, academic, and emeritus professor at the University of Melbourne. He is also the author of multiple books, most recently including ‘Green Murder: A Life Sentence of Net Zero with No Parole.’ He was interviewed recently by Ivor Cummins and it was just wonderful. Give it a watch!

I love Plimer's style, which is assertive without being overbearing, and has him making one excellent point after another in this interview. He‘s also upbeat, optimistic, and forward thinking; the exact opposite of the image portrayed by those on the other side. Most importantly he grasps the reality that climate-industrial-complex warriors wouldn’t be screaming about him or refusing to debate if he wasn’t over the target. That’s the test of a leader. Are you willing to take the slings and arrows and keep on moving ahead with confidence and good humor? Ian Plimer is.

#IanPlimer #Australia #IvorCummins #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #Geology #Science #Models #ClimateScam

