"The Only Consensus in Science Is on Unicorn Farts, Not Climate" Says Geologist and Educator Ian Plimer
Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist, academic, and emeritus professor at the University of Melbourne. He is also the author of multiple books, most recently including ‘Green Murder: A Life Sentence of Net Zero with No Parole.’ He was interviewed recently by Ivor Cummins and it was just wonderful. Give it a watch!
I love Plimer's style, which is assertive without being overbearing, and has him making one excellent point after another in this interview. He‘s also upbeat, optimistic, and forward thinking; the exact opposite of the image portrayed by those on the other side. Most importantly he grasps the reality that climate-industrial-complex warriors wouldn’t be screaming about him or refusing to debate if he wasn’t over the target. That’s the test of a leader. Are you willing to take the slings and arrows and keep on moving ahead with confidence and good humor? Ian Plimer is.
