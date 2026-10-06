Dan Markind just wrote a great article for the New York Law Jourbal that perfectly tly explains what’s wrong with New York, the once Empire State. Here are the key excerpts (emphasis added):

On September 23, 2026, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York became the second judge to rule that the New York State Climate Change Superfund Act (West Virginia v. James, Case No. 1:25-cv-00168 (N.D.N.Y. Aug. 31, 2026) was preempted by the federal Clean Air Act. Judge Castel’s decision followed a ruling on August 31, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes that originally struck down as unconstitutional the New York Superfund Act (“Act”) and came from a challenge by the United States Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Originally signed in 2024 and amended in 2025, the New York Superfund Act (“Act”) attempted to require large fossil fuel companies to pay $75 billion over 25 years to fund climate projects in New York State. In particular, it targeted companies that extracted or refined over one billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions between 2000 and 2024. The Act was challenged by the federal government, 22 states (led by West Virginia) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Among other things, they claimed the Act constituted a state usurpation of regulatory powers that rest with the federal government alone. Specifically, the Act essentially copied the tax imposed by the Superfund program, originally cre-ated in the early 1980’s, by requiring refiners using domestic crude oil and other importers of crude oil and petroleum products to pay for the residual effects of their products and polluting activities via tax. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation was due to issue regulations within a year to make the program operational. The Superfund Act, of course, was Federal legislation, while laws like the New York Act are state laws and are, thus, subject to being superseded under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. This was a major source of contention and the principal basis for the legal challenges. In reality, the Act continued New York’s schizophrenic attitude toward regulation of energy and the environment generally. Of course, as with all other states, New York needs energy, yet over the years it has constantly taken aggressive action against those who seek to provide the very same energy that New York and its citizens require. Thus, there is the New York State ban on fracking, the refusal to grant Section 401 Clean Streams Certification to allow for fossil fuel pipeline development, and now this massive attempt to place a tax on fossil fuel companies…

Given that background and history, it should be of little surprise that there might be some confusion regarding the position and actions of New York State legislators and administrators regarding energy development. In particular, on Feb. 6, 2025, shortly after the New York Superfund Act was signed into law, a coalition of 22 states and four industry groups filed the previously mentioned lawsuit in New York Federal Court claiming that the Act was unconstitutional and preempted by federal law. Specifically, and as previously noted, the essential claims were that the Act violates the Supremacy Clause, the Due Process Clause, the Commerce Clause, the Eighth Amendment, and the Takings Clause to the U. S. Constitution, as well as violating principles of federalism. Just three weeks later, on Feb. 28, 2025, Gov-ernor Hochul signed an amendment to the law which, among other things, narrowed certain prior definitions and established a process for parties considered to be “responsible parties” under the law to file for reconsideration. The New York law is similar to one enacted in May 2024 in neighboring Vermont, which has also been challenged and for which no decision has yet been issued. In her opinion, striking down New York’s statute, Judge Sannes principally concluded that the Act is preempted by the Federal Clean Air Act. She also wrote that the “…Climate Act conflicts with the overriding need for a uniform rule of decision on matters influencing national energy and environmental policy, and basic interests of federalism.” A spokesperson for Hochul noted that the governor is reviewing the decision to determine possible next steps. What is at stake in the end was best described by one commentator who wrote that: “Ultimately, the power of the individual states to regulate and punish companies that operate nationally and internationally hangs in the balance.”

That last line, of course, is accurate but understates the ridiculousness of the New York legislation, which is little different than the Confederacy deciding it would no longer be part of the Union. That far too much power has gone to the Feds is true, but we are a nation that has a very definite interest in free commerce, which can only be guaranteed by a Federal government that establishes the rules of such without 50 states deciding they’d rather do it themselves and throwing up barriers to that commerce. New York wants out of the Union, and we can’t let that happen.

#Commerce #Climate #ClimateChange #Superfund #NewYork #Hochul #Fracking #Section401 #Vermont #SecondCircuit #DanMarkind

Share