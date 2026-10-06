Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 6

At some point the attempts to form their own replacement for the USA Constitution have to be met by a strong-handed intervention by the federal government. California is also in the same boat. The lawfare is just over the top ridiculous. And the bottom line on opposing the natural resources industries will result in none of the produced products being available for use in the state. That is when the reversals of position have taken place as Hochul now wants pipelines. These people are insane and the voters either wake up and put the politicians out of office or freeze in the dark.

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
Oct 6

But, but according to the Narcissistic, Melagomanical Tryanical Oligarch Governess, New York will lead the Nation on (fill in your favorite outrage)!

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