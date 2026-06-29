Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2h

A very sad tale of two parts - the flood of crime and double standard that came with massive, unrestricted immigration, and the economic disaster caused by 'Net Zero' policies.

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