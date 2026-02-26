The Obama Switch, the Start-Stop Madness That the Feds Imposed for Green Virtue Signaling Credits Is, We Hope, Finally Ending!
The MGUY, in this superb 5-minute video, provides a wonderful takedown of the Obama Switch, that stop-start madness your car was forced tp perform at intersections:
Enjoy!
#MGUY #ObamaSwitch #Start-Stop #Autombiles #GreenVirtueSignaling #Zeldin #EPA #Trump
My 2021 Sierra has a switch close to the START button that lights up on starting and which I turn off while the computer is still running the instrument check. Saves wear on the starter.
We have a 2017 Pacifica with this feature. Lately it has stopped working. Time to tape over the lite!