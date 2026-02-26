Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Brown's avatar
Craig Brown
4m

My 2021 Sierra has a switch close to the START button that lights up on starting and which I turn off while the computer is still running the instrument check. Saves wear on the starter.

Reply
Share
Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
1h

We have a 2017 Pacifica with this feature. Lately it has stopped working. Time to tape over the lite!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture