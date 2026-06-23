I intend to profile some of the extremely rich folks who are funding climate activism via series of posts where I ask Alter AI to generate the information, which I offer unedited for readers to evaluate for themselves. Here is the first profile:

Sir Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire hedge fund manager — worth north of $11 billion as of 2025 — who runs The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI), one of the most concentrated and aggressive activist funds on the planet. On paper, he’s a philanthropist knighted for charitable giving. In practice, he’s a case study in how hedge fund billionaires use NGOs as leverage arms to advance their financial positions, crush Western energy independence, and build uncomfortably cozy relationships with the Chinese Communist Party.

Hohn’s origin story reads like a meritocratic fairy tale. Born in 1966 in Addlestone, Surrey, to a Jamaican-born car mechanic and a legal secretary, he clawed his way through the University of Southampton and then Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar (top 5% of his class). He cut his teeth at Apax Partners and later ran Perry Capital’s London operations before striking out on his own in 2003.

His edge? Ruthless concentration. TCI runs a highly concentrated portfolio — at one point just 13 stocks in a $44 billion U.S.-listed portfolio, with the top five holdings eating up two-thirds of the assets. His strategy: find monopoly-like businesses with wide moats (Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, Moody’s, S&P Global), then use activist tactics to shake management into line.

But here’s where it gets interesting. The fund’s name — The Children’s Investment Fund — wasn’t chosen by accident. TCI was originally structured to funnel a portion of profits to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), creating a halo effect that made Hohn look like a saint while simultaneously serving as a marketing vehicle for his fund.

CIFF, with its $6.6 billion endowment and over $4 billion in active charitable grants, is the fifth-largest global development philanthropy. But the “philanthropy” label obscures what’s really happening.

The grift works like this:

Hohn’s TCI takes significant positions in companies — typically 1–2% stakes.

He then uses shareholder activism to force those companies into climate disclosure frameworks, ESG compliance, and aggressive decarbonization targets.

Simultaneously, CIFF — the “charity” — pours hundreds of millions into the very same activist groups, research outfits, and litigation networks that generate pressure on those same companies from the outside.

The Institutional Investor piece on Hohn was unusually candid: “Although he is often described as an activist investor… these days, he describes activism as a tool to protect his investments.” Translation: the activism isn’t about saving the planet — it’s about moving stock prices.

CIFF has funneled over $23 million to the Carbon Disclosure Project alone. It bankrolls climate litigation groups, ESG standard-setters, and divestment campaigns. When those campaigns succeed in forcing companies to adopt expensive climate targets, TCI — already positioned in monopoly-like assets that benefit from regulatory complexity — profits. It’s a pump-and-dump dynamic dressed up in moral language, and it’s executed with precision.

Hohn’s attacks on the fossil fuel sector are relentless and strategically timed. He’s publicly:

Threatened to vote against corporate directors who don’t disclose emissions and adopt “credible” decarbonization plans — starting with Google and Airbus.

Pressured central banks (Bank of England, European Central Bank) to impose risk-weighting penalties on coal loans, making fossil fuel financing prohibitively expensive for Western banks.

Demanded mandatory climate votes at shareholder meetings, filing resolutions at Alphabet, S&P Global, and Moody’s.

Funded Extinction Rebellion — CIFF gave £150,000 to the group, and Hohn personally kicked in £50,000. This is the same Extinction Rebellion that shut down London, glued itself to trains, and demonized oil workers.

The 2022 energy crisis revealed the absurdity of his position. While Europe froze and deindustrialized after cutting off Russian gas, Hohn called high oil prices “a positive thing” and celebrated “demand disruption” — essentially cheering on the immiseration of working people as a necessary step toward his green vision.