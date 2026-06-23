The NGO Masters of the Universe: Is Chris Hohn Delivering Climate Activism Masquerading as Philanthropy?
I intend to profile some of the extremely rich folks who are funding climate activism via series of posts where I ask Alter AI to generate the information, which I offer unedited for readers to evaluate for themselves. Here is the first profile:
Sir Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire hedge fund manager — worth north of $11 billion as of 2025 — who runs The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI), one of the most concentrated and aggressive activist funds on the planet. On paper, he’s a philanthropist knighted for charitable giving. In practice, he’s a case study in how hedge fund billionaires use NGOs as leverage arms to advance their financial positions, crush Western energy independence, and build uncomfortably cozy relationships with the Chinese Communist Party.
Hohn’s origin story reads like a meritocratic fairy tale. Born in 1966 in Addlestone, Surrey, to a Jamaican-born car mechanic and a legal secretary, he clawed his way through the University of Southampton and then Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar (top 5% of his class). He cut his teeth at Apax Partners and later ran Perry Capital’s London operations before striking out on his own in 2003.
His edge? Ruthless concentration. TCI runs a highly concentrated portfolio — at one point just 13 stocks in a $44 billion U.S.-listed portfolio, with the top five holdings eating up two-thirds of the assets. His strategy: find monopoly-like businesses with wide moats (Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, Moody’s, S&P Global), then use activist tactics to shake management into line.
But here’s where it gets interesting. The fund’s name — The Children’s Investment Fund — wasn’t chosen by accident. TCI was originally structured to funnel a portion of profits to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), creating a halo effect that made Hohn look like a saint while simultaneously serving as a marketing vehicle for his fund.
CIFF, with its $6.6 billion endowment and over $4 billion in active charitable grants, is the fifth-largest global development philanthropy. But the “philanthropy” label obscures what’s really happening.
The grift works like this:
Hohn’s TCI takes significant positions in companies — typically 1–2% stakes.
He then uses shareholder activism to force those companies into climate disclosure frameworks, ESG compliance, and aggressive decarbonization targets.
Simultaneously, CIFF — the “charity” — pours hundreds of millions into the very same activist groups, research outfits, and litigation networks that generate pressure on those same companies from the outside.
The Institutional Investor piece on Hohn was unusually candid: “Although he is often described as an activist investor… these days, he describes activism as a tool to protect his investments.” Translation: the activism isn’t about saving the planet — it’s about moving stock prices.
CIFF has funneled over $23 million to the Carbon Disclosure Project alone. It bankrolls climate litigation groups, ESG standard-setters, and divestment campaigns. When those campaigns succeed in forcing companies to adopt expensive climate targets, TCI — already positioned in monopoly-like assets that benefit from regulatory complexity — profits. It’s a pump-and-dump dynamic dressed up in moral language, and it’s executed with precision.
Hohn’s attacks on the fossil fuel sector are relentless and strategically timed. He’s publicly:
Threatened to vote against corporate directors who don’t disclose emissions and adopt “credible” decarbonization plans — starting with Google and Airbus.
Pressured central banks (Bank of England, European Central Bank) to impose risk-weighting penalties on coal loans, making fossil fuel financing prohibitively expensive for Western banks.
Demanded mandatory climate votes at shareholder meetings, filing resolutions at Alphabet, S&P Global, and Moody’s.
Funded Extinction Rebellion — CIFF gave £150,000 to the group, and Hohn personally kicked in £50,000. This is the same Extinction Rebellion that shut down London, glued itself to trains, and demonized oil workers.
The 2022 energy crisis revealed the absurdity of his position. While Europe froze and deindustrialized after cutting off Russian gas, Hohn called high oil prices “a positive thing” and celebrated “demand disruption” — essentially cheering on the immiseration of working people as a necessary step toward his green vision.
He’s also pushed U.S. railroads (Canadian National, Canadian Pacific, Union Pacific) toward costly emissions regulations that hit short-term profits, all while claiming this somehow benefits shareholders. The real beneficiary? His concentrated portfolio of monopoly assets that thrive in highly regulated environments where smaller competitors get crushed by compliance costs.
And who benefits most when Western energy production is shackled? That brings us to the China question.
This is where the “philanthropic” narrative completely unravels.
CIFF has been registered as an NGO in China since 2017, operating under the direct oversight of Chinese government ministries. The foundation maintains a physical office in Beijing and has channeled millions to organizations operating directly under CCP auspices, including:
The National Renewable Energy Center
The Foreign Environmental Cooperation Centre (FECO)
Tsinghua University — which conducts both energy and military research
Energy Foundation China — a CCP-aligned group that promotes anti-fossil-fuel advocacy, including in the United States
CIFF’s CEO, Kate Hampton, maintained what multiple investigative reports describe as a “cozy relationship” with CCP entities for years. She served on the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development(CCICED), which has direct ties to the highest echelons of the Chinese government. In 2024, she was a keynote speaker at CCICED’s annual general meeting — and even received a “Friendship Award” from a Chinese government functionary, an honor reserved for foreigners who make “important contributions to China’s reform and development.”
CIFF also supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative — the CCP’s flagship soft-power project — by promoting “green development” narratives that legitimize Beijing’s global infrastructure expansion while hypocritically demanding that Western nations strangle their own energy sectors.
The pattern is unmistakable: Hohn’s NGO apparatus weakens Western energy independence through climate activism, litigation, and regulatory pressure, while simultaneously strengthening ties with the very regime that benefits most from a hobbled West. China remains the world’s largest emitter, builds coal plants at a blistering pace, and faces none of the ESG constraints Hohn demands of American and European companies.
Between 2014 and 2023, CIFF poured over $553 million into U.S. organizations. This isn’t scattered charitable giving — it’s a coordinated influence operation. Major recipients include:
The World Resources Institute
The Natural Resources Defense Council
The New Venture Fund (a key node in the Arabella Advisors dark money network)
The Rocky Mountain Institute — a CCP-connected climate group that pushed for gas stove bans in American homes
These aren’t neutral charities. They’re political advocacy shops that run coordinated campaigns to shape U.S. energy policy, advance DEI frameworks, and push climate litigation — all while funded by a foreign billionaire whose hedge fund profits from the regulatory chaos they create.
Chris Hohn is not a philanthropist in any meaningful sense. He’s a hedge fund operator who weaponized the charitable form to create a self-reinforcing profit machine. The cycle is elegant in its cynicism:
TCI takes concentrated positions in monopoly-like companies
CIFF funds activist groups that demand climate regulations, emissions disclosures, and ESG compliance
Those regulations raise barriers to entry, crush smaller competitors, and benefit the dominant players TCI already owns
The “philanthropy” provides moral cover and tax advantages
Meanwhile, Western energy independence gets strangled while Beijing — CIFF’s partner in “climate cooperation” — builds coal plants with impunity
The knighthood, the charity galas, the moral posturing — it’s all window dressing for a financial extraction operation that uses other people’s causes as leverage for personal enrichment. And like so many in the global elite, Hohn has figured out that the surest way to avoid scrutiny is to wrap your grift in the language of saving the world.
So, what do you think? Harsh but fair? Too harsh? Not harsh enough?
#ChrisHohn #TCI #CIFF #UK #Climate #NGO #Philanthropy
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