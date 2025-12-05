The New York Times just delivered the clearest sign yet that the climate scam has run its course with an article exposing the junk science that has served to advance that fraudulent cause. Yes, the same NYT that has relentlessly pushed the “global warming is a crisis” cause may be transitioning from climate activism to some somewhat honest journalism. Pigs are flying!

Here are the relevant excerpts from the story (emphasis added):

In April 2024, the prestigious journal Nature released a study finding that climate change would cause far more economic damage by the end of the century than previous estimates had suggested. The conclusion grabbed headlines and citations around the world, and was incorporated in risk management scenarios used by central banks. On Wednesday, Nature retracted it, adding to the debate on the extent of climate change’s toll on society. The decision came after a team of economists noticed problems with the data for one country, Uzbekistan, that significantly skewed the results. If Uzbekistan were excluded, they found, the damages would look similar to earlier research. Instead of a 62 percent decline in economic output by 2100 in a world where carbon emissions continue unabated, global output would be reduced by 23 percent… Retractions have become more common in recent years, according to Retraction Watch, an organization that tracks corrections in scientific journals. But they are still rare, amounting to about one in 500 articles published… The study was led by Leonie Wenz, an economist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, and Maximilian Kotz, who was a postdoctoral researcher at the institute. The team devised several novel techniques to more comprehensively capture climate change’s economic ramifications…

The paper’s ambitious scope attracted the Network for Greening the Financial System, a network of mostly European central banks and financial regulators, as it updated a guide that is used for stress testing whether banks would remain sound as climate damage mounted. After questions were raised, the organization added a disclaimer to the guide, and said it would rely on a wider range of other research for future updates. The paper was also cited by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and was in the top 5 percent of journal articles tracked by Altmetric, a measurement tool for research impact. Carbon Brief, a climate-focused news outlet, found it was the second most referenced climate paper in 2024. But the criticisms mounted. A few days after the researchers’ comment published over the summer, another came from a colleague of the authors at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Christof Schötz. He focused on a common problem when teasing out the impact of one variable for many different geographical points: Nearby places often behave similarly to each other. The authors’ failure to account for those correlations, Mr. Schötz argued, made the results so uncertain that they were essentially worthless. “The paper does not provide additional evidence of economic damages from climate change, nor can it serve as a basis for reliable future projections,” he said in an email… Lint Barrage, chair of energy and climate economics at ETH Zurich, thinks the retracted paper has other methodological problems having to do with country-level inflation calculations that bias the results upward. Mr. Kotz and Ms. Wenz’s correction note shows that their findings would be “substantially smaller” if they used Ms. Barrage’s preferred approach, which she finds frustrating. “It can feel sometimes, depending on the audience, that there’s an expectation of finding large estimates,” Ms. Barrage said. “If your goal is to try to make the case for climate change, you have crossed the line from scientist to activist, and why would the public trust you?”

Amazing. If you read the whole story, you’ll note the NYT takes a shot at explaining away the high junk science quotient. Nonetheless, the mere fact it acknowledges the retraction and expresses some credibility worries is a major concession to the facts. Likewise, admitting the problems with climate science that amounts to little more than propaganda is a good move toward real journalism. More please!

