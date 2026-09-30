Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
Sep 30

"He offers no coherent reply to the increasing climate instability."

Maybe because there is none? Let me guess, bl in Rochester is yet another person who has fallen for the actual misinformation that hurricanes, flooding, fires, etc. are getting worse due to climate change.

"He carelessly dismisses the data, and provides vapid bromides to the evident dangers with fantastical assertions while ignoring the very real costs that will be incurred. Still he remains unchallenged in public."

This is exactly what promoters of climate catastrophism and supposedly "cheap" green energy do. Instead of name calling, bl in Rochester should spend some time actually studying the data.

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Bruce Thielen's avatar
Bruce Thielen
Sep 30

bl in Rochester does what all of the climate catastrophists do; engage in hyperbole and name calling with no data to support their claims of impending doom. One only needs to look at the cost of electricity in renewables afflicted states (like NY) to conclude Mr. Wright is absolutely correct.

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