Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge just did an outstanding piece on the collapse of COP31, which offers a devastating picture of the UN and its cabal of arrogant globalist elites:

The United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, died with a whimper on Sunday with no final agreement, after a bloc of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia refused to let the words “fossil fuels” into the deal, causing Europe and several ‘vulnerable nations’ to rage-quit without signing anything. It is the first time a UN climate summit has ended without a headline deal since Copenhagen in 2009. COP31 was due to wrap up on Friday. Negotiators instead ran two days past the deadline, making it the longest UN climate summit on record and overtaking COP25 in Madrid in 2019, before Turkey’s COP31 president, Murat Kurum, said there would be no further attempt at an agreement.

Ireland’s climate minister, Darragh O’Brien, speaking for the European Union in the closing plenary, said the EU and its member states formally objected to the “Antalya Pact” cover decision because “it fails to meet the moment.” “We will not endorse a decision or an Antalya Pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” he said. “And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels.” O’Brien and EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said every attempt to write in language on moving away from coal, oil and gas, backed by negotiating groups representing about 130 countries, was blocked by the oil-producing nations. Explicit references to a transition away from fossil fuels had already vanished from the draft by Thursday, replaced with clean-energy and electrification targets and an admission that the world will overshoot the 1.5C warming limit… UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply disappointed” that COP31 ended without consensus, though he insisted the setback “does not change the facts.” Three years ago in Dubai, nearly 200 countries agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels, which the UN’s climate body hailed as the “beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel era. In the three summits since, no final agreement has mentioned fossil fuels directly. Since then Ottawa has put an oil pipeline on the fast track, Canberra has signed off on projects built to run for decades, and the United States, which skipped the talks for a second year after quitting the Paris Agreement, is using trade policy to push its oil and gas abroad. Back home, net zero targets are falling one by one. Two months ago, the UN acknowledged the world is set to overshoot the 1.5C goal, and governments’ attention has shifted to fuel prices driven higher by the US-Israeli war on Iran and chaos in the Strait of Hormuz. While negotiators argued over the words “fossil fuels” in Antalya, Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pledged in Shenzhen to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum. The three countries are among the four biggest emitters on the planet.

The story reveals the stunning haughtiness of UN and European elites who don’t even matter on the world stage anymore, as President Trump just adoitly proved by meeting with Xi and Putin, absent any of them, and with his 100% victory on the matter of Greenland. Their 1.5C goal, of course, was purely arbitrary and never had any relevance to the real world. And, as they pontificate as if they counted, we learn this:

An expert panel from the think tank Republik 21 concludes that Germany’s society and economy will “not survive” the proclaimed “energy transition,” which could cost up to €13.8 trillion by 2045. The panel says replacing conventional power with renewables raises costs without increasing production. It warns of blackouts, dependence on Chinese equipment and limited climate benefits from Germany’s coal phaseout. The experts want climate policy transferred to the EU, a halt to the demolition of nuclear and fossil-fuel plants, and the restart of surviving nuclear plants. They also recommend new nuclear reactors and fracking combined with underground carbon storage.

So much for Europe. So much for the UN. They no longer matter in the least. There is a new world order, and ‘they ain’t part of it.’

Hat Tip: R.K.

#UN #COP31 #Europe #Germany #Ireland #NewWorldOrder