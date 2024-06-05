The BBC has the most maddening and perhaps revealing story of the day. Once you read it you will have no doubts globalist elites aim to shut us down and shut us up. The only answer is to get out of the UN and get the UN out of America, as New York City Mayor Ed Koch said decades ago.

Here are the offending parts of the story (emphasis added):

The world's fossil fuel industries should be banned from advertising to help save the world from climate change, the head of the United Nations said on Wednesday. UN Secretary General António Guterres called coal, oil and gas corporations the “godfathers of climate chaos” who had distorted the truth and deceived the public for decades. Just as tobacco advertising was banned because of the threat to health, the same should now apply to fossil fuels, he said. His remarks were his most damning condemnation yet of the industries responsible for the bulk of global warming… A group of around 50 leading scientists separately reported that the rate of global warming caused by humans has continued to increase. They found that ongoing high emissions of warming gases mean the world is moving closer to breaching the symbolic 1.5C warming mark on a longer-term basis.

To try to avert this outcome, the UN Secretary General has called for more rapid political action on climate change, and a “clampdown” on the fossil fuel industry. “We must directly confront those in the fossil fuel industry who have shown relentless zeal for obstructing progress – over decades.” He said many in the oil, gas and coal industries had “shamelessly greenwashed” with lobbying, legal action and massive advertising campaigns. “I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies,” he told an audience in New York. “And I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.” …UN Secretary General António Guterres has long been a critic of fossil fuel use, and is now calling for global ban on advertising by coal, oil and gas producers. The UK Advertising Standards Authority has previously pledged to clamp down on misleading environmental claims, while the European Union recently announced a new law to tackle the problem. Mr Guterres' call for an outright ban on all fossil fuel advertising goes further - but it has no legal standing, and the UN has no means of enforcing the idea. However, it will be seen as a boost for campaigners who have fought against sponsorship and advertising from coal, oil and gas companies. Both the Hay and Edinburgh book festivals have recently suspended sponsorship from investment company Baillie Gifford following controversy over links to fossil fuel firms. Sport is one of the biggest areas of fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship, with football having a long association with oil and gas producers. Concerns over human health have seen alcohol and tobacco sponsorship banned in football in the past, and green campaigners will be hoping that the support of Mr Guterres will see fossil fuels go the same way. In his address, Mr Guterres stressed that time was of the essence, with the impacts of rising temperatures already being felt - such as the recent deadly heatwaves in Asia or the floods in South America.

Guterres is an arrogant bureaucrat posturing on behalf of global elites and big green grifters. It's time to give him and the UN the Heisman.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

#Guterres #UN #Advertising #FossilFuels

