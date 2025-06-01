Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Gorman's avatar
Chris Gorman
1h

The stupidity and hardcore demand for power by liberals is impressive. These people don't want you to have agency, they want servility. They want citizens to be completely powerless and when you look at their actions through that lens it all makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Larkin's avatar
Tom Larkin
1h

Tom, You really need to do a better job at proofreading. 3 clear errors in the first sentence is a major distraction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Thomas J Shepstone and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture