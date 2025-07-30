The Media Climate Cult Ignores A Hurricane of Facts on Cyclones, Cooling, Warming and the Cambrian Explosion of Life on Earth
John Robson discusses the slowest start to the hurricane season season since 1970, the Cambrian explosion of life and much more:
Robson also includes an illustration of some of that Cambrian life:
Charming little fellow, isn’t he?
John Robson is remarkable for his scholarly tenacity as year in and year out with calm lucidity he talks climate truth .Huzzah!