If you want to understand the significance of the now 13-year old and still-ongoing Mann v. Steyn case and what it means for all of us, watch Mark Steyn a few days ago in Washington, D.C. giving a speech at a Hillsdale College event. I strongly recommend you do so. Just click the image below and you’ll be taken to it.

You can skip the first introduction, but I do suggest you watch Larry Arnn introduce Steyn at 1:50, as he provides a fitting illustration of exactly what the latter is talking about when he says we are now post-Constitutional. It’s a maddening story of two fish and an out-of-control bureaucracy.

Steyn has long been skeptical of how the law is done here in the U.S., frequently telling listeners and viewers not to “wave your Constitution at me.” He’s not talking about the document itself, of course, but the fact it depends on virtue that is all but gone in our case. His arguments are compelling and the video is very much worth your time if you care about what’s happening to Western Civilization.

