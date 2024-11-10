If you thought anyone in the mainstream media understands how ordinary Americans view the climate agenda of global elites, think again. These two video clips illustrate how out-of-touch media establishment types really are on what matters to most people. The first is a short discussion between reporters from PBS and the AP:

Notice how there is no attempt to consider the negative impact of the climate agenda on ordinary people, energy security and our out-of-control Federal budget. There is, too, a dismissiveness toward Trump's regulation cutting, which was extremely successful in the real world. Then, there is the highly unprofessional reference to Trump with this comment:

“Well, one thing that, you know, former President Trump has, you know, has been known to not speak the truth."

Would Matthew Daly ever had something similar about Joe Biden, who has lied about every imaginable thing? Of course not. Even if he thought Biden was lying he would have never said so, because they're on the same side.

And, here is two sad faces from CBS doing the same thing:

It's the same old "what's the matter with Kansas” argument. That is to say “why don't those rural rubes appreciate what we've planned for them?” It's the same crap over and over again with no appreciation whatsoever for the real world.

The disappointment among the media class is, on the other hand, quite wonderful isn't it?

