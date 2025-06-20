Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
2h

Thank you Tom! Interestingly, my state Senator Tom Davis, yesterday provided a Press Release of the new S.C. Law to provide energy from "All of the Above" fuels. He and the Legislature left out any mention of coal. Only solar and nuclear. Here is an excerpt of his press release.

I discussed the bill’s three main themes: 1) maintaining nuclear energy as our portfolio’s cornerstone; 2) leveraging our access to an abundant supply of natural gas; and 3) increasing competition among energy providers to drive down costs. Here’s a summary of what I said:

Large-Scale Nuclear: As I explain in an op-ed published in today’s (Charleston) Post & Courier, completing construction of the two unfinished AP1000 nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer is critical. You can access the piece HERE. I have also reprinted it below.

Small Modular Reactors: SMRs – smaller nuclear fission reactors that can be built in factories before being shipped to a site for installation – are also key to a clean and abundant energy future. On July 8 and 9, I'll join a state delegation in Washington D.C. that’s meeting with Department of Energy officials to finalize deals that will bring cutting-edge SMR technology to tracts in the Savannah River Site.

Natural Gas: The legislation authorizes a partnership between Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper to build a state-of-the-art combined-cycle power plant at a site in the Walterboro area with excellent pipeline access to abundant Southeastern natural gas supplies. Leveraging this abundant resource means lower costs and reduced supply risk. It’s smart economics.

Competition: Finally, yesterday's legislation requires Dominion, Duke, and Santee Cooper to open renewable energy contracts to competitive bidding. This builds on legislation I authorized in 2019 to create a true marketplace where the best, most affordable energy solutions win. When utilities must compete for contracts, South Carolinians get lower bills and better service.

As your state senator, I'm committed to keeping you informed and ensuring your priorities shape our state’s energy future. I want to hear from you. What energy challenges matter most to your family? What opportunities do you see for us? Share your thoughts by replying to this email or contacting my assistant, Julie DesChamps, at (803) 212-6080 or JulieDesChamps@scsenate.gov. Take care and stay safe.

Tom Davis

Even the Legislature of the "Red State" of South Carolina do not understand the importance of coal. Santee-Cooper (a State owned Utility) provides our electricity and they are 60% coal fueled. Also, Dominion has large coal plants we depend on in SC.

Together, we have a lot of work to do to improve Energy IQ's in government

dave walker
1h

It seems that the elected officials and bureaucrats are unable to understand the ramifications of discontinuing the use of coal as a strategic energy fuel and are still believing solar and wind have substantial benefits. It’s mind numbing…..

