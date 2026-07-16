The Madness of the Offshore Wind Grifting Exercise for the Isle of Man (and Everywhere Else Around the Globe)
Paul Burgess, in this 4-minute video, details the absurdity of offshore wind for the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea, between Great Britain and Ireland:
Watch and learn!
#PaulBurgess #OffshoreWind #ClimateChange #IsleOfMan #EdMiliband #UK
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