Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
27mEdited

We need to identify those individuals - either party - that supported the continuation of the green new deal legislation and hold them accountable. Call their office and complain as a constituent, write them as a constituent. Organize a neighborhood meeting and invite them to attend with the agenda items discussion of the passage of the continuation of the IRA and their suitability to continue to serve in office. Have recall petitions at the meeting to collect signatures. My bet is none (politicians) would attend and that would increase the number of signatures.

I can hear the naysayers already - oh that won’t work! Well then you can sit back and be a bulldog mouth with a Pekingese ass and do nothing - but kick in a little extra to pay for everyone’s increased cost of living.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
3h

Agreed. The concept endangers the west and the nation state.

https://youtube.com/shorts/0-Nj4-M2cxs?si=S24f2koMCbUaFMfy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture