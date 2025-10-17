This story is so bizarre, I had to research it carefully before reporting on it, to be sure it’s real. I still wasn’t 100% sure until I went to Wilstshire’s website and found the agenda for their next Council meeting on this coming Tuesday.

The Wilstshire Council agenda includes this motion, which refers to screenwash a/k/a windshield washer fluid:

It would never have occurred to me or, I expect, to most reasonable people to equate my trip to purchase windshield washer fluid, which I typically make in comjunction with a trip to purchase many things at once, as a threat to the health of the planet. That it has occured to two councilors of Wiltshire tells me something is radically wrong and there be mercury in the air or water that is causing mad hatter syndrome among the ruling class.

Worse, the two Councilors behind this asinine motion are Conservatives who have signed onto the climate scam as a way, they imagine, to attract more liberal voters. Here’s what Grok says about them:

Elected to Wiltshire Council, Whitehead is active in environmental and rural development issues. He has a track record of advocating for sustainable practices and protecting local communities from overdevelopment. Also a Conservative councillor, Williams serves on the full council and is involved in local governance for his ward. He is less prominently featured in recent media compared to Whitehead but shares a party alignment on environmental and waste-related policies… Both councillors are part of Wiltshire’s Conservative opposition group (the council is currently led by Conservatives under Cllr Richard Clewer). Their joint motion reflects intra-party collaboration on environmental issues, potentially aiming to appeal to voters ahead of the May 2026 local elections. If passed, it could lead to public advocacy letters and a retailer scorecard, amplifying local influence on national retail trends.

And, the Conservatives wonder why they’re dying as a party. They’ve bought into climate virtue signaling and are merely Labour-light, which attracts no one, of course.

Why would two Conservatives want to do such a pointless thing? Well, because they live in an urbanizing county that is turning more liberal and they suppose riding the fence is the way to succeed in politics but, of course, it never works for long and now the two Councilors have, to employ an American phrase, ‘jumped the shark.’

Their motion, if passed, won’t have the slighest impact on anything whatsoever except to annoy voters who wonder why their elected representatives are wasting time on this instead of immigration, housing prices, and electric bills that have risen cumulatively by about 10-12% year-to-date,

#Wiltshire #UK #Climate #WindshieldWasherFluid #Screenwash

Share