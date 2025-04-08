The MacMaster takes us on another beautiful English countryside trip and expresses his extreme frustration with EV charging. It’s a long video (just under 70 minutes!) based on a bet he made with Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars about how long the full trip might take, but I’ve set the video to start at about 27 minutes in where the EV charging nightmare begins. The Macmaster's videos are like that: one can peruse them!

Take note of the serious complications involved with EV charging but enjoy!

#EVcharging #EVs #MacMaster

Share