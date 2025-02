The MacMaster takes us on a beautiful countryside trip and launches a new hashtag. It’s #EVcockwomble and his term for EV cultists, fans and promoters. A cockwomble, of course, is “a British slang term that refers to a person, typically male, who is perceived as foolish, obnoxious, or prone to making outrageously stupid statements and engaging in inappropriate behavior, all while having an inflated sense of their own wisdom and importance,” according to Grok.

Enjoy!

#EVcockwomble #EVs #MacMaster

