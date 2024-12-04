Western leaders have been trying to force EVs on everyone or get people out of cars altogether and the result has been a predictable disaster as car companies can’t sell the things at anywhere near the volume required to meet ridiculous mandates. It is bringing economic destruction to the industry and forcing luxury car makers to do some astoundingly stupid things as we saw with Jaguar. The big cat brand decided to go soft kitty with a politically correct ad campaign in a vain attempt to find new and different customers.

Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars tells us the disease appears to have spread to Lamborghini, which is committed to going all EV. The company has been having a good year, as this article notes, but the bulk of the sales are for its Urus SUV, which is a hybrid, not an EV. So, what is the company doing to attract customers for future EVs in a market that doesn’t want them so much? Well, as Geoff explains, it may be doing a Jaguar routine:

During his video chat, Geoff refers to a strange marketing partnership with a Spanish luxury fashion outfit called Balenciaga. It has previously been the subject of an advertising scandal involving inappropiate use of children, which is examined here:

The Spanish fashion house found itself embroiled in controversy over two ad campaigns - one with a child model holding a “BDSM teddy bear” and another featuring a Supreme Court decision on child pornography and a book about Belgian artist Michaël Borremans.

Balenciaga tried blaming and even suing its advertising agency for the whole thing. That rang hollow, though, given the fact its own creative director had, obviously, known of the ad subjects. Moreover, the company’s management ought to have known what the director was doing. Effusive apologies soon burst forth along with promises to do better, but how does this stuff happen? And, why would Lamborghini imagine partnering with such a company made sense?

That’s the real question isn’t it? How can clearly intelligent people be so dense, so tone-deaf, so arrogant to suppose this is a way to sell fashion or cars? There’s something rotten going on here, in the elitist circles of the corporate ruling class. I’ll leave it at that.

