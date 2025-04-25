Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Rod H
2h

Excellent, Joe

These insane Saviors Of The Earth would risk killing billions, even though all their doomsday predictions have never come to pass.

They’re exactly like the apocalyptic Bible Experts (self-proclaimed, no less) predicting, and with exact calendar entries, the end of the world.

And when the predicted conflagration comes not for us sinners, a new future fake is established, and so on.

One would think that since every scroll and script of doom has failed (kids will not know snow, Arctic ice-free by year XXXX, the end of humanity in 5 years unless we stop hydrocarbons use, etc., etc.,etc., that all these apocalyptic purveyors would simply go away.

But the opposite often happens. There is seldom is ever a price to pay for errors, and such people often experience career- LIFTING promotions, not shunning.

There’s a real market in telling people that we’re all going to die.

Who knew?

