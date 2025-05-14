John Cadogan exposes the reality behind the PR efforts of Volvo’s Polestar EV outfit in a new video. According to Grok:

A Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle brand owned by Volvo Cars and its parent company, Geely. Originally a performance division of Volvo, Polestar now focuses on premium electric cars, blending Scandinavian design, advanced technology, and sustainability. Models include the Polestar 2 (a compact sedan), Polestar 3 (a luxury SUV), and Polestar 4 (a coupe-style SUV). Known for sleek aesthetics and high performance, Polestar aims to compete with brands like Tesla and BMW.. The term "Polestar" also refers to the North Star (Polaris), a bright star used for navigation due to its fixed position in the sky. In the context of the car brand, it symbolizes guidance and innovation.

It’s Cadogan so a language warning applies, of course, but enjoy!

#EVs #Cadogan #Charging #UsedEVs #Polestar #BatteryHealth #PR

